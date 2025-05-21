HÓZHÓ Scottsdale Introduces ‘Estate on Desert Hills’: A Luxurious Oasis in the Heart of Scottsdale

HÓZHÓ Scottsdale, a leader in high-end vacation rentals, is thrilled to unveil its newest property, Estate on Desert Hills.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HÓZHÓ Scottsdale, a leader in high-end vacation rentals, is thrilled to unveil its newest property, Estate on Desert Hills. Nestled in one of Scottsdale’s most sought-after locations, this breathtaking estate blends modern elegance with unparalleled resort-style amenities, offering guests an unforgettable retreat in the Sonoran Desert.

“Estate on Desert Hills is a true sanctuary,” said Jason Anderson, Founder of HÓZHÓ Scottsdale. “We’ve designed this property to provide a seamless balance of sophistication and comfort, making it the perfect getaway for families, corporate groups, and special celebrations.”

Designed for Comfort and Luxury

Estate on Desert Hills is an expansive 9-bedroom, 9-bathroom property, meticulously designed to accommodate up to 24 guests.

Every inch of the estate reflects HÓZHÓ Scottsdale’s signature commitment to luxury and thoughtful design—enhanced through a collaboration with Grey Collective Design Interiors, whose refined aesthetic and expertise brought an elevated sense of sophistication and comfort to the space.

The interiors boast an artful blend of modern desert elegance and cozy functionality, creating an atmosphere that’s both stylish and welcoming. Guests will enjoy:

-A stunning resort-style backyard featuring a pool with a swim up bar, spa, putting green, fire pits, and multiple outdoor lounge areas.

-A gourmet kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances and ample space for entertaining.

-A state-of-the-art home theater, perfect for movie nights and immersive entertainment.

-A game room equipped with billiards, a golf simulator, and an outdoor sport court.

From furniture curation to custom finishes, every detail has been thoughtfully selected to offer guests a seamless blend of indulgent retreat and contemporary style.

A Serene Desert Retreat with Premium Amenities

Estate on Desert Hills is more than just a luxury home—it’s an experience. The property embraces the beauty of Scottsdale’s natural surroundings while providing a sanctuary of relaxation and entertainment. Floor-to-ceiling windows invite in breathtaking desert views, while expansive indoor and outdoor spaces encourage seamless transitions between leisure and adventure.

HÓZHÓ Scottsdale enhances the experience with its exclusive concierge services, offering everything from private chef experiences to guided desert excursions. Whether guests seek a tranquil escape or an activity-filled retreat, Estate on Desert Hills delivers the ultimate Scottsdale vacation.

The Perfect Destination for Every Occasion

Estate on Desert Hills is designed to cater to a variety of travel experiences:

-Luxury Getaways – An ideal setting for those looking to unwind in an opulent, private oasis.

-Family Reunions – Spacious accommodations ensure comfort and entertainment for all generations.

-Corporate Retreats – A sophisticated space for business gatherings, team-building events, and executive meetings.

About HÓZHÓ Scottsdale

HÓZHÓ Scottsdale is a premier provider of luxury vacation rentals, known for its curated portfolio of high-end properties that combine world-class design, upscale amenities, and personalized guest services. With a passion for delivering exceptional stays, HÓZHÓ Scottsdale transforms every property into a destination of its own.

Plan Your Stay at Estate on Desert Hills

Indulge in the perfect blend of desert serenity and luxurious comfort at Estate on Desert Hills. To learn more or book your stay, visit our booking page.

