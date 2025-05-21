Dickey’s Celebrates BBQ Month with Retail Deals at Sam’s Club

Texas-style flavor, just in time for grilling season – $2 off Dickey’s 36oz Original Polish Sausage Club Pack through May 27

Dallas, TX, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This National Barbecue Month, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is turning up the flavor and turning down the price for backyard pitmasters and barbecue lovers nationwide. Now through May 27, shoppers can enjoy $2 off Dickey’s fan-favorite 36oz Original Polish Sausage Club Pack at Sam’s Club locations nationwide. Originally priced at $10.98, this limited-time offer is the perfect way to kick off grilling season with authentic Texas barbecue.

“We’re proud to bring the legendary flavors of Dickey’s to homes across America,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Our polish sausage has been a guest favorite in our restaurants for decades, and making it available at retail allows folks to enjoy that same slow-smoked quality wherever they fire up the grill.”

Crafted with Dickey’s original recipe, the polish sausage is hickory-smoked to perfection and packed in a convenient club-size pack for family cookouts, holiday weekends, or easy weeknight meals. With Memorial Day right around the corner, this special promotion comes just in time to help customers stock up and save.

“We’ve always believed that great barbecue should be accessible—not just in our restaurants but in homes, backyards, and around family tables,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “This promotion reflects our ongoing commitment to share our pit-smoked heritage with more guests in more ways.”

This National Barbecue Month initiative is part of Dickey’s growing retail strategy, bringing high-quality, pit-smoked meats to the freezer aisles of major retailers across the country.

“Our guests trust Dickey’s to deliver quality and authenticity,” said Shayla Partusch, VP of Purchasing and Retail for Dickey’s Barbecue. “We’re thrilled to partner with Sam’s Club to offer this exclusive discount and help folks bring real Texas barbecue into their kitchens and backyards during such a celebratory month.”

To find a Sam’s Club near you and take advantage of this offer before it ends on May 27, visit www.samsclub.com or check your local club store.

For more information about Dickey’s Barbecue Pit or to explore our full line of retail products, visit www.dickeys.com.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by the Dickey family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For more than 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of Southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts — because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With more than 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continue to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur’s Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For franchise opportunities, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

Louisa Garrett Dickey's Barbecue Pit lgarrett@dickeys.com

