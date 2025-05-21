Tray.ai Named iPaaS Leader Validating its Role as the Enterprise Platform for Composable AI and Agentic Automation

Recognized for delivering the composability, governance and AI-ready infrastructure enterprises need to move fast, stay in control and deploy AI agents at scale

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tray.ai, the platform for building smart, secure AI agents at scale, has been named a Leader in the 2025 iPaaS Technology Value Matrix by Nucleus Research. This marks the sixth consecutive year Tray.ai has earned the Leader distinction, recognizing its continued innovation in composability, enterprise governance and a platform built for AI readiness and agent deployment.

“Every AI project is an integration project. That makes iPaaS the critical foundation for deploying agents,” said Rich Waldron, CEO and co-founder of Tray.ai. “Enterprises need one platform to connect systems, apply strong guardrails and power agents that take real action. That’s where we focus.”

From prototype to production: AI agents that act

Tray.ai’s Merlin Agent Builder gives teams a visual, enterprise-ready way to build AI agents using natural language, reusable tools and built-in guardrails. With Agent Accelerators—pre-built, customizable templates—teams can quickly launch agents for common use cases like ITSM, knowledge management and customer support.

Agents can be deployed in Slack, Teams or directly into workflows, and reused across departments with minimal setup.

Agent capabilities include:

No-code and low-code configuration with support for human-in-the-loop approvals, policy-based actions and multi-step processes.

with support for human-in-the-loop approvals, policy-based actions and multi-step processes. Reusable configurations that can support a wide range of use cases across teams like IT, HR, finance and more.

According to Alexander Wurm, Senior Analyst at Nucleus Research: “With a series of AI innovations and the introduction of Merlin Agent Builder and Agent Accelerators, Tray provides the leading platform for no-code agent development.”

A composable foundation for integration, automation, and agent development

With the Tray Universal Automation Cloud, enterprises can quickly create AI agents, integrate data, deploy APIs and orchestrate AI-first business processes — all in one place. These capabilities support broader AI, automation and integration goals so that teams can move faster, reduce complexity and scale with confidence.

Key AI composability features include:



Merlin AI Palette – Drag-and-drop access to text classification, intelligent document processing (IDP) and LLM-powered generation services.

– Drag-and-drop access to text classification, intelligent document processing (IDP) and LLM-powered generation services. Unstructured data management – Native support for vector tables means that teams can deliver on projects that require knowledge management, semantic search or the creation of retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pipelines without the need for third-party tools or services.

Built-in governance to scale AI with confidence

The Tray Universal Automation Cloud’s Enterprise Core ensures centralized governance, instrumentation, security and scalability across every agent, integration or automation initiative for complete control. Governance is built into the core of the platform, not treated as an afterthought. These controls ensure that agentic automation can scale securely without compromising visibility, trust or compliance.

Key AI governance features include:

Merlin Guardian – Guardrails for data privacy, tokenization and access controls.

– Guardrails for data privacy, tokenization and access controls. Step isolation – Fine-grained visibility into agents’ execution steps for strong testing, debugging and prompt engineering.

As enterprises scale their AI initiatives, Tray provides the foundation to move from proof of concept to production in a fast, flexible and safe way.

