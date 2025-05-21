Lakeside Software Names Mike Stankowitsch as VP of Global Channels

Stankowitsch’s channel leadership and strategic partnership-building experiences will accelerate Lakeside’s global growth strategy

BOSTON, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeside Software, the first AI-driven digital employee experience company, today announced the appointment of Mike Stankowitsch as the company’s Vice President of Global Channels.

The appointment supports Lakeside’s growing emphasis on strategic partnerships, expanded customer relationships, and innovation in the digital employee experience space.

Stankowitsch brings deep experience in channel leadership, strategic partnership building, and business development for high-growth technology companies. He joins Lakeside from Traliant, a leader in compliance training solutions, where he led efforts to expand the partner ecosystem and drive revenue growth. He previously held channel leadership roles at Axonify and OpenText.

“Mike’s expertise in building alliances and scaling revenue will be instrumental as we continue to grow our global channel presence,” said Todd Elliott, Chief Revenue Officer of Lakeside Software. “Our Partner Program is foundational to Lakeside’s strategy of helping organizations with large, complex IT environments gain complete visibility into their digital estates. Mike’s leadership and extensive experience will strengthen our partner ecosystem and ensure our channel strategy remains aligned with Lakeside’s broader growth goals.”

In this role, Stankowitsch will focus on expanding Lakeside’s global partner network and scaling revenue opportunities through strategic alliances. With global partners including HCLTech, Infosys, Dell, Lenovo, Capgemini, Kyndryl and dozens more, Lakeside’s Partner Program is a critical growth engine, enabling IT services, consulting, and technology providers to deliver greater innovation, customer impact, and operational excellence.

Powered by AI, Lakeside’s SysTrack platform continuously monitors and optimizes complex digital environments, helping partners drive business outcomes through deeper visibility, faster issue resolution, and improved employee experience.

“With Lakeside’s commitment to transforming digital employee experiences through AI-driven intelligence, there’s a tremendous opportunity to build a high-performing channel ecosystem,” said Stankowitsch. “I’m excited to collaborate with our expansive network of partners to deliver greater value and outcomes for customers worldwide.”

Lakeside continues to shape the future of IT through thought leadership and strategic partnerships, including participation in Dell Technology World from May 19-22, 2025, showcasing Dell’s ProSupport Suite with Lakeside in booth #153.

About Lakeside Software

Lakeside Software is ushering in a new era of proactive IT with SysTrack, the industry's most powerful AI-driven Digital Employee Experience (DEX) platform. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies worldwide, Lakeside SysTrack dramatically reduces IT costs, prevents system failures before they occur, and drives strategic decision-making through unparalleled visibility. Learn how you can save 20% on annual IT costs per employee at lakesidesoftware.com .

