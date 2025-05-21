South Florida PBS Health Channel Premieres The Surgery Ship, a Powerful Docuseries Featuring Mercy Ships’ Life-Changing Medical Mission

Premieres Friday, May 23 at 8 PM | New Episodes Fridays at 8 PM

Boynton Beach, FL, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The South Florida PBS Health Channel is proud to announce the premiere of The Surgery Ship, a compelling docuseries that takes viewers aboard a floating hospital delivering critical medical care to some of the world’s most underserved populations. The eight-part series debuts Friday, May 23 at 8 PM, with new episodes airing every Friday at 8 PM.

The Surgery Ship intimately follows the real-life work of Mercy Ships, a global nonprofit that operates the world’s largest non-governmental hospital ships. The series offers a front-row seat to the work of dedicated volunteer medical professionals aboard Mercy Ships’ state-of-the-art floating hospitals as they deliver life-saving surgeries and healthcare to some of the most medically underserved regions in the world.



Viewers will witness extraordinary cases—including unchecked tumors, severe deformities, and life-threatening conditions—while also confronting the ethical and emotional challenges these professionals face when resources are limited and the needs are great.

Every day my work brings real change to people’s lives and that’s an immense joy for me,” says Dr. Gary Parker, volunteer surgeon with Mercy Ships. “Many of my patients have been told they’re worthless and they feel like they don’t belong. After surgery they see themselves in a new light, realizing their intrinsic worth. I will never tire of witnessing this transformation.”

As patients arrive with hope in their eyes, doctors and nurses are tasked with making impossible decisions—who gets treatment, and who must wait. It’s a powerful journey that explores not just medicine, but also compassion, humanity, and resilience.

"The Surgery Ship tells the powerful stories of the patients, families and volunteers who all had their lives dramatically changed while on board the ship. The series is riveting, compelling and in many ways, heartwarming. We think viewers will love the stories, the culture and the joy they see on screen," said Penelope Douglas, Director of Content & Acquisitions, South Florida PBS.

Watch the premiere on Friday, May 23 at 8 PM on the Health Channel, and stream anytime here: https://allhealthtv.com/program/the-surgery-ship

About the Health Channel:

AllHealthGo is South Florida PBS’ exciting new digital health media venture that is building a trusted source of health and wellness information for consumers hungry for information and understanding. Through AllHealthGo’s Health Channel, the only 24/7 health and wellness TV channel in the country, we connect you with medical and well-being specialists in real-time, promoting healthier lifestyle options. In partnership with prestigious organizations, the service aims to empower you with the most up-to-date information, enabling you to take more control of your and your family’s health. To complement the live interactions with medical and well-being specialists, AllHealthGo offers a robust companion digital platform that provides access to specialized services.

About Mercy Ships:

Mercy Ships operates hospital ships that deliver free surgeries and healthcare services to those with little access to safe medical care. An international faith-based organization, Mercy Ships has focused entirely on partnering with African nations for the past three decades. Working with in-country partners, Mercy Ships also provides training to local healthcare professionals and supports the construction of in-country medical infrastructure to leave a lasting impact. Each year, more than 2,500 volunteers from over 60 countries serve on board the world’s two largest non-governmental hospital ships, the Africa Mercy and the Global Mercy. Professionals such as surgeons, dentists, nurses, health trainers, cooks, and engineers dedicate their time and skills to accelerate access to safe surgical and anesthetic care. Mercy Ships was founded in 1978 and has offices in 16 countries as well as an Africa Service Center in Dakar, Senegal. For more information, visit mercyships.org and follow @MercyShips on social media.

