Oeno: Secure the Unattainable Opus One 2021

Oeno Group Offers Rare Access to the Coveted Opus One 2021 "Vintage of the Decade.”

Exceptional Napa Valley Vintage Poised for Appreciation

LONDON, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oeno Group (www.oenogroup.com), a leading fine wine investment company, is thrilled to announce the limited availability of the esteemed Opus One 2021 vintage. Widely regarded as potentially the "vintage of the past decade" for the iconic Napa Valley estate, this release presents a unique opportunity for both avid collectors and discerning investors.

The 2021 Opus One marks a significant chapter for the prestigious winery, a joint venture established in 1978 by wine legends Robert Mondavi of California and Baron Philippe de Rothschild of Château Mouton Rothschild in Bordeaux. Their enduring vision was to craft a world-class wine that harmoniously blends the elegance of the Old World with the power of the New World. This latest vintage continues that legacy, showcasing the exceptional terroir of Oakville, Napa Valley.





Opus One 2021: A Detailed Profile

Sourced from the heart of Napa Valley, the Opus One 2021 is a meticulously crafted blend:

Region: Oakville, Napa Valley, California

Oakville, Napa Valley, California Release Date: October 2024

October 2024 Blend: 79% Cabernet Sauvignon, 8% Merlot, 6% Petit Verdot, 6% Cabernet Franc, 1% Malbec

79% Cabernet Sauvignon, 8% Merlot, 6% Petit Verdot, 6% Cabernet Franc, 1% Malbec Alcohol: 14%

14% Aging: 18 months in new French oak

18 months in new French oak Production: Limited due to drought-related yield reductions (approximately 20–30% lower than average)

Tasting the Excellence

The Opus One 2021 offers a captivating sensory experience:

Appearance: An intense ruby core transitions to vibrant purple edges, indicative of its youth and concentration.

An intense ruby core transitions to vibrant purple edges, indicative of its youth and concentration. Nose: The aromatic profile is highly expressive, revealing layered notes of ripe blackberry, cassis, and dark cherry, elegantly interwoven with graphite, tobacco leaf, rose petal, and subtle oak spice.

The aromatic profile is highly expressive, revealing layered notes of ripe blackberry, cassis, and dark cherry, elegantly interwoven with graphite, tobacco leaf, rose petal, and subtle oak spice. Palate: Medium to full-bodied, the wine demonstrates exceptional balance. Firm yet polished tannins and fresh acidity provide structure, supporting flavors of blackcurrant, plum, espresso, cedar, and a hint of black olive. The finish is long and focused, with lingering impressions of dark chocolate and a distinct mineral tension.

Medium to full-bodied, the wine demonstrates exceptional balance. Firm yet polished tannins and fresh acidity provide structure, supporting flavors of blackcurrant, plum, espresso, cedar, and a hint of black olive. The finish is long and focused, with lingering impressions of dark chocolate and a distinct mineral tension. Cellaring Potential: While already showing remarkable character, the Opus One 2021 is best enjoyed from 2027 onwards, with a peak drinking window between 2028 and 2045.

Early Critical Acclaim Signals Exceptional Quality

Even before its official release, the Opus One 2021 has garnered significant praise from leading wine critics:

Jan Anson: 100 points – "A brilliant Opus, concentrated and yet delicate … structured in its architecture with a precision and carved quality."

100 points – "A brilliant Opus, concentrated and yet delicate … structured in its architecture with a precision and carved quality." James Suckling: 97–98 points – “Full of tension and focus… wonderfully long and precise.”

97–98 points – “Full of tension and focus… wonderfully long and precise.” Vinous (Galloni): 95–97 points – “A wine of poise and precision. Captures the cool elegance of 2021 perfectly.”



A Compelling Investment Opportunity

The Opus One 2021 not only promises exceptional drinking pleasure but also presents a strong investment outlook:

Release Price: Approximately $365 per bottle (ex-château)

Approximately $365 per bottle (ex-château) Projected 5-Year Market Value: $500–$600 per bottle (based on trends from the 2013 & 2018 vintages)

$500–$600 per bottle (based on trends from the 2013 & 2018 vintages) Scarcity Premium: Significantly reduced yields due to the 2021 drought are expected to fuel early secondary market demand.

Significantly reduced yields due to the 2021 drought are expected to fuel early secondary market demand. Global Demand: Opus One consistently experiences robust demand across key markets, including North America, Europe, and Asia, with a particular focus on mature, age-worthy Napa wines.

Historical Performance Highlights Potential Growth

Examining the performance of previous Opus One vintages further underscores the investment potential of the 2021:

Vintage Release Price Current Market Price (2025) Appreciation 2013 ~$250 ~$520–$550 +100% 2018 ~$325 ~$475–$525 +45–60%

Secure Your Allocation Today

Oeno Group is offering a limited number of cases (6 bottles per case) of the highly sought-after Opus One 2021. This represents a prime opportunity to acquire a truly exceptional wine with significant potential for appreciation.

“The 2021 vintage of Opus One is shaping up to be a truly iconic vintage for the winery,” says Sid McNamara-Rajeswaran, Oeno Group COO. “The vintage is a testament to the dedication and artistry of the estate, and we believe it will be a cornerstone in any serious collection.”

About Oeno Group

Oeno Group is a leading fine wine investment company based in London, specialising in sourcing rare and collectable wines for individuals and businesses worldwide. With a focus on providing expert advice and access to exclusive vintages, Oeno Group helps clients build and manage their fine wine portfolios. Their team of experienced professionals offers a comprehensive suite of services, including acquisition, storage, and valuation.

