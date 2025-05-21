CN to Invest $510 Million in Alberta to Build Capacity and Power Sustainable Growth

EDMONTON, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX : CNR) (NYSE : CNI) announced today plans to invest approximately $510 million CAD in Alberta, as part of its 2025 capital investment program. This investment will support track maintenance and strategic infrastructure initiatives in the province. This includes projects to increase intermodal capacity in Edmonton, and continued work to build greater rail capacity along CN’s mainline between Edson and Hinton. These projects will help ensure the safe movement of goods and support long-term sustainable growth in Alberta and across CN’s network.

“We believe that investing in our network is about building for the future. Our continued infrastructure investment in Alberta will help strengthen the resiliency, and efficiency of our network across the province. Our focus remains on providing exceptional service to our customers and supply chain partners, supporting strong economic growth for North America and across the communities where we operate.”

- Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer of CN



“CN provides nearly 400 businesses in our Acheson Industrial Area with world class-connectivity to global markets. Through direct rail spurs and the nearby intermodal facility, CN’s critical infrastructure has positioned Acheson as the first stop in the Edmonton Metropolitan Region from the rapidly growing Port of Prince Rupert. Our longstanding relationship with CN will continue to provide our diversified business sectors with the logistics capacity to optimize supply chain efficiency, reduce operating costs, and be difference makers in global trade.”

- His Worship Adam Gamble, Mayor of Parkland County, Alberta



In 2024, CN invested approximately $357 million CAD in Alberta for track maintenance and key infrastructure initiatives. This includes over $35 million to build capacity along CN’s Edson Subdivision track between Pedley and Galloway. This multi-year project along CN’s mainline track between Jasper and Edmonton will enable greater capacity, supporting greater market access for North American supply chain partners from both Vancouver and the Port of Prince Rupert.

Alberta in Numbers:

Employees: approximately 3,421

Railroad route miles operated: 2,505

Community investments: $2.1 million in 2024

Local spending: $968 million in 2024

Cash taxes paid: $83 million in 2024



CN Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements by CN included in this news release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and under Canadian securities laws. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. CN cautions that its assumptions may not materialize and that current economic conditions render such assumptions, although reasonable at the time they were made, subject to greater uncertainty. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “assumes,” “outlook,” “plans,” “targets,” or other similar words. Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. CN assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event CN does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that CN will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

Contacts:

Media Investment Community Ashley Michnowski Stacy Alderson Senior Manager Assistant Vice-President Media Relations Investor Relations (438) 596-4329 (514) 399-0052

media@cn.ca investor.relations@cn.ca



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.