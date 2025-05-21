Building the Right Family Office with Parallel Governance, Insights from EY’s Family Enterprise & Office Leaders

New Podcast, Webcast Hosted by Family Enterprise USA Now Available

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creating the right family office and establishing separate governing structures for families and their businesses are the topics of two new videos featuring leaders from EY Family Enterprise Business Services and Family Offices.In a new “ Voice of Family Business on Capitol Hill” podcast , available now on Spotify, host Pat Soldano, President of Family Enterprise USA and Policy and Taxation Group, discusses with Catherine Fankhauser, Partner, Family Office Advisory Services, Ernst & Young LLP (EY), and John Feiten, Senior Manager in EY’s Family Office Advisory Services practice, “How a Family Office Can Support Family Needs”The 30-minute discussion centers on the issue of a growing family-owned business and as family members involved increases the complications of managing investments, taxes, and other financial tasks escalate.The three delve into how a family office can provide a single point of coordination for enhancing wealth management strategies and providing comprehensive support for a family’s varying needs. In the podcast, listeners learn how to stand up a family office based on the family’s current needs and long-term goals.The episode can be heard on Spotify at: Family Enterprise USA “Voice.” EY’s Parallel GovernanceIn separate webcast, featured online at familyenterpriseusa.com , EY’s Jim Wood, Managing Director, Family Enterprise Business Services, and Cooper Rentfro, Manager of EY’s Family Enterprise Business Services, take a deep dive with webcast host Soldano into complex family and business dynamics that can derail the generational transition of a family enterprise.During this webcast, they address risk demands and boundaries between family, ownership, governance, and management.Known as, Parallel Governance, or the establishment of separate governance structures for the family and the family-owned business, it enables clear communication and direction flowing between the two and joint responsibility for long-term success.In addition, Parallel Governance paves the way for generational transition while delivering operational continuity and sound business performance, according to the EY executives.America’s family businesses, the largest private employer in the country, account for 83.3 million jobs in some 32 million family businesses across the country. These businesses contribute $7.7 trillion annually to U.S. gross domestic product, according to research.Family Enterprise USA and Policy and Taxation Group educate and advocate on behalf of family-owned businesses, family offices, and successful families on tax and economic policy issues with Congress.“These episodes are designed to help the millions of family-owned businesses in this country to deal with the many complex issues they face, and how to overcome them,” said Soldano.“The EY leaders provide real-life solutions and examples of how family-owned businesses and family offices can work together to make sure family businesses survive today and for generations into the future,” Soldano said.For more information, go to: www.familyenterpriseusa.com About Family Enterprise USAFamily Enterprise USA promotes generationally owned family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. Since 2007, Family Enterprise USA has represented and celebrated all sizes, professions, and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. It is a bipartisan 501.c3 organization. www.familyenterpriseusa.com About Policy and Taxation GroupPolicy and Taxation Group (PATG) is the Voice in Washington, D.C., of Family Offices and Successful families and is focused exclusively on the Tax and Economic Issues that impact them. Since 1995, PATG has been the leading advocacy group working to reduce and eliminate estate, gift, and GST taxes while blocking increased income and capital gains taxes, the creation of a wealth tax, and other hostile tax policies that punish hard work and success. PATG is a 501(c)(4) organization comprised of families directly or indirectly impacted by these harmful taxes and regulations. For more information or to support, see www.policyandtaxationgroup.com

