SKLAR KIRSH NAMED 'TOP LAW FIRM' BY THE LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that it has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal in its “ Top Law Firms List ” for 2025. The annual List ranks the legal industry’s leaders in Los Angeles County.“We’re honored to be acknowledged among such respected law firms,” says Co-Founding Partner Jeff Sklar . “This recognition reflects the outstanding dedication of our team to serving both our clients and the greater Los Angeles community.”Sklar Kirsh's practices include corporate, real estate, entertainment and litigation founded by attorneys from nationally and internationally recognized firms who provide top-tier legal services in an entrepreneurial, sophisticated and focused manner.Recently, Sklar Kirsh was named a Chambers California Spotlight Firm and recognized by Best Lawyersas a Best Law Firm

