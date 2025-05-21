SynVivo Appoints Dr. Richard Eglen to Board of Directors

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SynVivo, a pioneering organ-on-chip company developing advanced microfluidic platforms that replicate human tissue microenvironments for drug discovery, today announced the appointment of Dr. Richard Eglen as a non-executive member of its Board of Directors.

Dr. Eglen brings over 40 years of leadership experience in the life sciences industry, having held senior roles at Corning, PerkinElmer (now Revvity), DiscoverX (now Eurofins), and Roche. Most recently, he served as a senior advisor to Arsenal Capital Partners and currently sits on the boards of several prominent life science organizations.

SynVivo’s mission is to revolutionize biomedical research and therapeutic development by providing predictive in vitro models that recreate complex human tissue biology with exceptional accuracy. This mission aligns closely with the FDA’s recent Modernization Act and updated guidance encouraging the use of innovative, human-relevant technologies to improve drug safety and efficacy assessments.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Eglen to SynVivo’s Board,” said Gwen Fewell, PhD, President and CEO of SynVivo. “His vast experience and insight will strengthen our leadership team as we scale our offerings to address critical gaps in drug development with more predictive and human-relevant platforms.”

“I am delighted to join SynVivo at this pivotal time,” said Dr. Eglen. “I look forward to supporting the company’s mission to advance innovative technologies that improve drug discovery outcomes and align with regulatory priorities aimed at modernizing preclinical testing.”

Dr. Eglen’s appointment reinforces SynVivo’s commitment to advancing organ-on-chip technology as a transformative tool for drug discovery and translational research. His expertise will support the company’s growing efforts to deliver scalable, reproducible solutions for biotech, pharma, and academic partners worldwide.

About SynVivo

SynVivo is a pioneering organ-on-chip company developing physiologically relevant tissue models for drug discovery, disease research, and safety testing. Its advanced microfluidic platforms replicate human tissue microenvironments to enhance the predictive accuracy of in vitro testing. SynVivo is committed to bridging the gap between traditional preclinical models and human clinical outcomes, advancing a new standard in predictive, human-relevant drug development.

