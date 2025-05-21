Council Circular 25-10 – 2025/26 Determination of the Local Government Remuneration Tribunal

What’s new or changing? The Local Government Remuneration Tribunal (the Tribunal) has determined an increase of 3% to mayoral and councillor fees for the 2025-26 financial year, with effect from 1 July 2025.

The Tribunal is required to determine the remuneration categories of councils and mayoral offices at least once every 3 years under section 239 of the Local Government Act 1993 (the Act). The Tribunal last undertook a significant review of the categories as part of its 2023 determination and will next review these categories in 2026.

The Tribunal found that the allocation of most councils into the current categories continued to be appropriate having regard to the 2023 review, the current category model and criteria, and the evidence put forward in the submissions received.

However, the Tribunal has reclassified Mid Coast Council from a Regional Centre to Regional Strategic area with effect from 1 July 2025, as a result of its meeting the required criteria. What will this mean for council? Sections 248 and 249 of the Act require councils to fix and pay an annual fee to councillors and mayors from 1 July 2025 based on the Tribunal’s determination for the 2025-26 financial year. Key points The level of fees paid will depend on the category the council is in.

A council cannot fix a fee higher than the maximum amount determined by the Tribunal.

If a council does not fix a fee, the council must pay the minimum fee determined by the Tribunal. Where to go for further information The Tribunal’s report and determination is available here.

For further information please contact the Council Governance Team on 02 4428 4100 or by email at olg@olg.nsw.gov.au. Brett Whitworth

Deputy Secretary, Office of Local Government

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.