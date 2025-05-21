Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of C$22.5 Million Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

MARKHAM, Ontario, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (“Pet Valu” or the “Company”) (TSX: PET), the leading Canadian specialty retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies, announced today that further to the previously announced closing of the secondary bought deal offering (the “Offering”) of 5,200,000 common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) by PV Holdings S.à r.l., Roark Capital Partners II AIV AG, L.P., RCPS Equity Cayman LP and Roark Capital Partners Parallel II AIV AG, L.P. (collectively, the “Selling Shareholders”) at a price of C$28.85 per Common Share, the syndicate of Underwriters (as defined below) have exercised their over-allotment option (the “Over-Allotment Option”) in full and have purchased an additional 780,000 Common Shares on the same terms and conditions as the Offering. The gross proceeds to the Selling Shareholders from the Offering and the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option in the aggregate is approximately C$172.5 million.

All net proceeds have been paid directly to the Selling Shareholders. The Company did not receive any proceeds from the Offering or the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option.

Following the Offering and the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, the Selling Shareholders, in the aggregate, beneficially own 19,969,450 Common Shares representing approximately 29% of the outstanding Common Shares.

The Offering was led by RBC Capital Markets and CIBC Capital Markets, together with a syndicate of underwriters consisting of Barclays Capital Canada, Desjardins Securities Inc., Jefferies Securities, Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Raymond James Ltd., TD Securities Inc., UBS Securities Canada Inc. and ATB Securities Inc (the “Underwriters”).

The Common Shares were offered and sold by way of a prospectus supplement dated May 14, 2025 (the “Prospectus Supplement”) to the Company’s short form base shelf prospectus dated August 15, 2024 filed in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, a copy of which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The securities under the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) or to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities in any jurisdiction in which the offering or sale is not permitted.

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu is Canada’s leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 800 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For more than 45 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, an extensive product offering and engaging in-store services. Through its local neighbourhood stores and digital platform, Pet Valu offers more than 10,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of exclusive, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. The Company is headquartered in Markham, Ontario, and has distribution centres in Brampton, Ontario, Surrey, British Columbia and Calgary, Alberta. Its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PET). To learn more, please visit: www.petvalu.ca.

Forward looking and other cautionary statements

Some of the information contained in this press release is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is provided as at the date of this press release and is based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management believes appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Such forward-looking information is intended to provide information about management's current expectations and plans, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Pet Valu does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable Canadian securities laws. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors and assumptions, and subject to the risks as set out in the Company's annual information form dated March 3, 2025 and as discussed under "Risk Factors" in the prospectus supplement and short form base shelf prospectus.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

James Allison, Senior Director, Investor Relations

investors@petvalu.com

289-806-4559

