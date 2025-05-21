Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,689 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,307 in the last 365 days.

COMMERCE SPLIT Monthly Payments Declared for Capital Share and Preferred Shares

TORONTO, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Commerce Split (The "Company") declares a monthly distribution of $0.05000 per share for Capital shareholders (YCM), and its regular monthly distribution of $0.02500 per share ($0.30 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.A), and $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class II Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.B). The Class I Preferreds are paid at an annual rate of 6.00% based on their $5 repayment amount. Class II Preferreds are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on their $5 repayment amount. Distributions are payable June 10, 2025 to shareholders on record as at May 30, 2025.

The Company invests in common shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a Canadian financial institution.

   
Distribution Details  
   
Capital Share (YCM) $0.05000
Class I Preferred Share (YCM.PR.A) $0.02500
Class II Preferred Share (YCM.PR.B) $0.03125
Record Date: May 30, 2025
Payable Date: June 10, 2025


       
Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 www.commercesplit.com info@quadravest.com

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

COMMERCE SPLIT Monthly Payments Declared for Capital Share and Preferred Shares

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more