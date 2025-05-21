AAA® Recognized Among Top Nonprofits to Work For in 2025

Maintains No. 2 Rank Among Large Nonprofits; Advances to No. 13 Overall on The NonProfit Times’ Best Nonprofits To Work For List

NEW YORK, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Arbitration Association® (AAA), the global leader in alternative dispute resolution (ADR), has been named one of The NonProfit Times’ 2025 Best Nonprofits To Work For, ranking 13th overall and maintaining its position as second among large nonprofit organizations.

The recognition marks an improvement from the AAA’s 14th-place ranking in 2024 and comes at a time when overall employee satisfaction across the nonprofit sector has declined. The AAA’s upward movement highlights its continued investment in employee experience, workplace culture, company-wide trainings, and organizational resilience.

“This recognition reflects our commitment to creating an environment where people feel supported and empowered,” said Eric Dill, chief people officer at the AAA. “We’ve prioritized initiatives that help employees grow professionally while fostering innovation and well-being. Whether through the integration of generative AI and automation, or employee-led programs, our goal is to enable our team to focus on what matters most: collaboration, strategic thinking, and innovation.”

“At the AAA, our people are our greatest strength,” said Bridget McCormack, president and CEO of the AAA. “Their commitment to integrity, fairness, and service drives everything we do. Because of them, we’re not only a great place to work but also a trusted partner in delivering fair, efficient arbitration and mediation services globally.”

The AAA’s culture emphasizes consistent listening, responsiveness, and continuous improvement, qualities that shape its internal environment and influence how it serves parties, neutrals, and stakeholders across the ADR landscape. With a hybrid workforce that spans time zones and countries, the AAA invests in tools and practices that promote connection, development, and inclusivity. These include professional learning opportunities, regular engagement surveys, a hands-on AI upskilling curriculum, and initiatives led by employees to shape their work environment.

The NonProfit Times, the leading national business publication for nonprofit management, compiles its annual Best Nonprofits To Work For list in partnership with Best Companies Group. The ranking is based on employee feedback and workplace policies, spotlighting organizations that excel in leadership, culture, and benefits.

To learn more about culture and careers at the AAA, visit https://careers.adr.org/.

About the American Arbitration Association

The not-for-profit AAA is the leading ADR service provider. It has administered more than eight million ADR cases since its founding in 1926. With offices throughout the United States and Singapore, the AAA provides organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry with ADR services and products. For more information, visit www.adr.org.

