Chomps Achieves B Corporation Certification, Strengthening Commitment to Responsible Snacking

Certified B Corp status underscores Chomps’ mission to set a new standard in snacking

CHICAGO, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chomps, America’s fastest-growing snack brand known for its high-quality meat sticks*, today announced it has become a Certified B Corporation , joining a global community of businesses committed to using their operations as a force for good. The certification, awarded by the nonprofit B Lab , affirms Chomps’ high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.

“At Chomps, our culture starts with the people behind the product,” said Chomps Co-Founder and CEO Rashid Ali. “Becoming a Certified B Corporation is a testament to how we show up for our team and community every day. Not only does it reinforce our commitment to building a business that does right by our team, our customers, and the planet, but it’s a meaningful step in holding ourselves accountable as we raise the bar for how we run our brand.”

Chomps’ B Corp Certification reflects its commitment to responsible business practices across Governance, Workers, Environment, Community, and Customers. This strong performance was driven in part by competitive employee benefits and career development resources, annual product donation commitments and an employee match program for monetary donations to charities that work towards healthy food access, healthy lifestyle, and protecting the planet, and third-party quality requirements and certifications including Non-GMO Project Verified beef.

As Chomps continues to scale, this B Corp Certification will serve as a framework for continued growth and accountability. The company has numerous initiatives underway including strategic partnerships with organizations like 4ocean to offset plastic waste, and Planet FWD to better measure and report on its carbon footprint. Chomps is also focused on maintaining certifications and sourcing standards throughout scale, including using antibiotic-free turkey and high-quality, thoughtfully-sourced grass-fed and finished beef and venison—all with no added hormones or antibiotics. Through this certification, Chomps can better track progress, set clear goals, and maintain transparency with consumers about where the brand is today and its intentions for the years to come.

“Earning B Corp Certification reflects our belief that companies today must hold themselves to a higher standard—whether it’s how we treat people, protect the planet, or build our culture,” said Chomps President and COO Elizabeth Carter. “This certification is both a celebration of progress and a challenge to keep pushing forward. We're excited to keep evolving alongside other companies who believe in business as a force for good.”

About Chomps

Chomps is America’s fastest-growing snack brand, redefining convenient snacking with a commitment to real ingredients and bold, satisfying flavors. Crafted from 100% grass-fed, grass-finished beef and venison, along with antibiotic-free turkey, each of Chomps’ meat sticks delivers 10-12 grams of high-quality protein without sugar, hormones, soy, dairy, artificial preservatives, artificial nitrates, or MSG. Seasoned with a blend of flavorful herbs and spices, Chomps provides a nutritious protein snack for the whole family. As a minority-owned, family-operated business, Chomps prioritizes thoughtful sourcing and is free of the top 9 allergens. Discover a new standard in snacking at www.chomps.com .

*Source: Numerator, Shopper Metrics, Numerator L52 W/E 3/30/25

Media Contact: marketing@chomps.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.