Callan JMB and Revival Health Form Joint Venture to Strengthen U.S. Supply Chain for Vital Health, Wellness and Longevity Products

New joint venture to integrate logistics, shipping systems, bioservices, and data infrastructure to support Revival Health’s imports and U.S.-based manufacturing

SPRING BRANCH, Texas, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan JMB INC. (NASDAQ: CJMB) (“Callan JMB” or the “Company”), an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services, today announced the formation of a joint venture with Revival Health Inc. (“Revival”), a leading innovator in preventive care and home health technologies. The joint venture will deliver fully integrated supply chain services and infrastructure to support both the importation and onshore manufacturing of health, wellness, and longevity products—a fast-growing category central to the future of personalized healthcare and proactive wellbeing, helping Americans live longer, healthier lives.

This strategic collaboration builds a next-generation supply chain engine that merges Callan JMB’s operational expertise in cold chain logistics, data systems, and bioservices with Revival Health’s consumer-first approach to prevention, diagnostics, and proactive care. Together, the companies are designing an infrastructure purpose-built for the growing demand for scalable, compliant, and responsive distribution of products.

“Joining forces with Revival through this joint venture allows us to combine our logistics and infrastructure expertise with Revival’s deep understanding of consumer health needs,” said Wayne Williams, Founder and CEO of Callan JMB. “Together, we’re creating a comprehensive supply platform to fundamentally change the way healthcare products are made available in the U.S.”

Callan JMB’s operations arm, Coldchain Technology Services, will deliver end-to-end support including transportation, warehousing, QA/QC, data integration, and regulatory compliance—ensuring that all health, wellness, and longevity products maintain their safety and efficacy from production to point-of-use.

“This venture represents a major step forward in our ability to deliver preventive care tools to consumers at scale,” said Robb Fujioka, CEO of Revival Health. “We’re not just building logistics—we’re co-creating the critical infrastructure behind a movement: one that makes healthy living and long-term wellness more accessible to more people, every day.”

About Callan JMB

Callan JMB is an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services to secure medical materials and protect patients and communities. With deep expertise across biologics, supply chain management, regulatory compliance, and emergency preparedness, the company provides unmatched reliability, customization, and sustainability through its subsidiary, Coldchain Technology Services.

About Revival Health Inc.

Revival Health was founded to solve healthcare’s biggest challenge: delivering timely, preventive care at scale. Revival offers an integrated platform of hardware, software, and services—from diagnostics to telemedicine—designed to make healthcare more predictive, accessible, and personalized. Its unified system brings together home testing, monitoring, e-prescriptions, and EHR access to empower individuals to take control of their health journey.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “prospects,” “outlook,” and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company’s forward-looking statements, please see the Company’s Registration Statement Under the Securities Act of 1933 on Form S-1, including but not limited to the discussion under “Risk Factors” therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/.

Investor Contacts:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

CallanJMB@kcsa.com

212.896.1254

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.