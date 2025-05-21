U.S. LED Lighting Market Set for $16.18 Billion by 2029!

Delray Beach, FL, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "LED Lighting Market by Product Type (A-Type, T-Type, Decorative, Directional), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), Installation (New, Retrofit), Sales Channel (Retail, Direct, E-commerce) and Region - Global Forecast to 2029", The US LED Lighting market is expected to reach USD 16.18 billion by 2029, up from USD 11.76 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2029.

The US LED lighting market is booming as more people seek energy-efficient solutions, and the government pushes for sustainable practices with supportive policies and financial incentives. Consumer awareness about energy efficiency together with affordable maintenance costs has boosted the market growth across residential buildings, commercial facilities, and industrial sites. Smart lighting technology integration with IoT and automation has created a pathway toward better energy management and industry development. Real estate investments in urban infrastructure combined with smart city development and commercial real estate ventures open new business prospects. The market penetration of LED products increases rapidly because technology advances and mass production lead to decreased product prices.

List of Players in the LED Lighting:

Signify Holding (Netherlands), Acuity Brands, Inc. (US), Cree Lighting USA LLC (US), ams-OSRAM AG (Austria), LG Electronics (South Korea), Dialight (UK), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), Hubbell (US), Zumtobel Group (Austria), Savant Systems, Inc. (US).

US LED Lighting Market Segmentation:

Lamps segment to dominate the product type segment of the market during the forecast period.

The lamps segment is expected to dominate the product type segment of the US LED lighting market, driven by widespread adoption in residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The market demand for LED lamps has increased because customers choose them over incandescent and CFL bulbs due to cost benefits and higher efficiency. The Energy Independence and Security Act (EISA) from government has quickened the removal of traditional lighting which led to increased adoption of LED lamps. The segment enjoys benefits from lower pricing and longer product life together with higher energy efficiency which makes LEDs the top choice for both consumer and business markets. The market exhibits continued expansion because customers become more aware of sustainability goals and carbon emission reductions. The rising market need for IoT-connected and automated LED lamps has fueled innovative developments in this sector.

e-commerce segment to register the highest CAGR in the sales channel segment of the market during the forecast period.

The e-commerce segment leads the US LED lighting market with the highest projected CAGR in the sales channel segment because consumers increasingly buy online through digital retail platforms. Businesses and consumers choose e-commerce platforms because of better prices, convenience, larger product choices and home delivery service. The segment allows customers to easily compare products against each other and read reviews that shape purchase decisions. The combination of IoT-enabled LED product sales and smart lighting solutions drives online sales growth through consumer demand for new technological advancements. The market continues to expand because consumers demonstrate increasing interest in both small business and DIY home improvement areas.

Increasing focus on energy efficiency and sustainability to propel US LED Lighting market

Energy efficiency concerns and sustainability goals act as main driver for US LED lighting market expansion. The market sees consumers and businesses rapidly choose LED lighting solutions because these products use less energy alongside longer operational times and minimal environmental impact. Government policies that provide incentives together with rebates encourage the rapid increase of LED adoption throughout residential buildings and commercial establishments as well as industrial facilities. The growing number of smart cities projects together with green building development and infrastructure modernization initiatives drives market demand forward. LED lighting has become more attractive for commercial and industrial applications because of its advancement in smart lighting technology together with IoT integration and automation.

Global LED Lighting Market Dynamics

Driver: Increasing use of smart lighting systems

Increasing use of smart lighting systems Restraint: Functional problems associated with LED technology

Functional problems associated with LED technology Opportunity: Rising adoption of LED lighting in horticulture sector

Rising adoption of LED lighting in horticulture sector Challenge: Lack of common open standards for LED lighting

