IP Fabric Advances Security Posture Assurance with Firewall Discovery and Simulation

New firewall features strengthen infrastructure security and compliance across enterprise organizations.

BOSTON, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IP Fabric , the Automated Infrastructure Assurance Platform, today announced advanced firewall management features that close critical security and compliance gaps. The latest release includes firewall filtering simulation, transparent firewall discovery and visualization, enhanced compliance checks and granular access controls. These capabilities give enterprises full visibility into how traffic is encrypted, filtered and enforced — helping teams detect misconfigurations, ensure that every firewall is discovered and modeled, and create triggers to automate responses to risk in partnership with the firewall management systems already in use.

Up to 20% of a network — including the critical firewalls that block malicious traffic and access — are improperly configured in enterprise companies. IT leaders carry a fiduciary responsibility to ensure infrastructure is secure, compliant and cost-effective, starting with a complete understanding of network assets and behavior. Security assessors and regulatory auditors know this, which is why firewall configurations are integral to controls outlined in global frameworks like NIST, CIS, ISO 27001 and SOC 2. IP Fabric’s latest release shows exactly how all firewalls, segmentation and encrypted traffic behave in the real world to reduce risk created by gaps in defense, strengthen protection and speed audit preparation.

“Infrastructure defense shouldn’t live in silos, but too often our tools and teams do,” said Pavel Bykov, CEO and co-founder of IP Fabric. “We’re giving IT and security teams a shared, end-to-end understanding of how traffic flows, including how it’s encrypted, filtered and enforced across transparent firewalls and IPSec tunnels. When you can visualize devices, end-to-end paths, misconfigurations and gaps in your defense in context, you can take informed action to strengthen your security posture, prove continuous compliance and avoid unbudgeted costs.”

Key security and compliance enhancements in IP Fabric 7.2

1. Modern firewall filtering simulation: See how traffic is allowed or blocked by URLs, threat feeds and domain names.

2. Transparent firewall discovery and visualization: Visualize Layer 2 firewalls and encrypted tunnels to improve monitoring and detect gaps in defense. Now supporting Palo Alto Networks, FortiGate and Firepower firewalls.

3. Enhanced compliance and intent checks: Identify all devices in the traffic path, map CVEs to vulnerable assets and run tailored checks to spot misconfigurations faster in support of global security frameworks such as NIST, CIS, ISO 27001 and SOC 2.

4. Granular user access controls for security extensions: Restrict who can deploy or edit automation scripts to prevent unauthorized changes and support compliance.

5. Next-generation firewall management: Ensure security posture consistently among firewalls both on-prem and in the public cloud, regardless of vendor. Trigger changes based on up-to-date insights into compliance and network behavior.

By delivering unparalleled visibility and control into security policies, firewall enforcement and compliance posture, IP Fabric’s latest release empowers enterprises to close security gaps before attackers exploit them.

For a complete list of features included in IP Fabric 7.2 visit the company blog .

About IP Fabric

IP Fabric is the industry’s leading automated infrastructure assurance platform, offering a continuously validated view of cloud, network and security infrastructure to improve stability, security and spend. Within minutes, the platform creates a unified view of devices, state, configurations and interdependencies, normalizing multi-vendor data and revealing operational truth through automated intent checks. By uncovering risks and providing actionable insights, IP Fabric empowers enterprises to accelerate IT and business transformation while reducing costs. Trusted by industry leaders like Red Hat, Major League Baseball and Air France, IP Fabric delivers the foundation for a secure and modern infrastructure.

Learn more at ipfabric.io and follow the company on LinkedIn .

