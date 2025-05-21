Progressive Reports April 2025 Results

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for the month ended April 30, 2025:

April (millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited) 2025

2024

Change Net premiums written $ 6,837 $ 6,178 11 % Net premiums earned $ 6,641 $ 5,575 19 % Net income $ 986 $ 421 134 % Per share available to common shareholders $ 1.68 $ 0.72 134 % Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities $ (3 ) $ (267 ) (99 ) % Combined ratio 84.9 89.0 (4.1 ) pts. Average diluted equivalent common shares 587.7 587.4 0 %





April 30, (thousands; unaudited)

2025 2024 % Change Policies in Force Personal Lines Agency – auto 10,246 8,720 18 Direct – auto 14,938 12,105 23 Special lines 6,705 6,153 9 Property 3,590 3,261 10 Total Personal Lines 35,479 30,239 17 Commercial Lines 1,174 1,108 6 Companywide 36,653 31,347 17

See Progressive’s complete monthly earnings release for additional information.

About Progressive

Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance , home insurance , and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it’s most convenient for them — online at progressive.com , by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the second largest personal auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of commercial auto, motorcycle , and boat insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

