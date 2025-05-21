Miami-Dade County, FL Renews Partnership with GovDeals to Conduct Surplus Auctions

Inventory includes vehicles, office equipment and construction tools

MIAMI, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miami-Dade County has begun conducting a series of online surplus auctions on GovDeals, the leading marketplace for government agencies to sell vehicles, equipment and other surplus assets. Available auctions include seized vehicles, industrial equipment and office items.

“There are many benefits to conducting these auctions online, with increased efficiency and accessibility being the big ones,” said Miami-Dade County Property and Materials Supervisor Barbara Lopez. “Being online opens the bidding process up to a much wider audience than we could reach otherwise, which greatly increases the chances we can sell our surplus.”

Prospective bidders can view available auctions exclusively on GovDeals. All items are available for inspection Monday through Friday at the Miami-Dade County Store facility with no appointment needed.

Miami-Dade County first began conducting online surplus sales on GovDeals in 2015. Since that time, the county has successfully generated over $36 million in auction proceeds.

“GovDeals strives every day to provide a platform that makes auctions simpler for both buyers and sellers,” said GovDeals Vice President of Revenue Michael Price “We are proud to work with Miami-Dade County year after year to sell any surplus item they bring our way, whether that be a deluxe vehicle or a stapler.”

To bid on available properties or any assets on GovDeals, interested parties must first create an account and complete a free registration form.

