Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market to Reach $32.1 Billion by 2035, Rising from $17.6 Billion in 2024 at 8.8% CAGR

As pet insurance coverage increases and consumers demand higher standards of care, the veterinary dermatology drugs market is set to grow steadily.

INDORE, INDIA, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veterinary dermatology drugs market was valued at $19.8 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period (2025-2035). Increasing pet ownership, a growing number of dermatology drugs clinical trials and approvals, an increasing rate of parasitic and other skin diseases in animals, and market players' investments are the primary drivers of the market growth. For instance, in September 2024, the FDA approved Zenrelia (ilunocitinib tablets), an oral immunosuppressant for the treatment of itching and atopic dermatitis in dogs aged one year and older. Zenrelia is accessible by prescription and has several tablet strengths.The emergence of new and targeted therapies, such as biologics and natural-based products, is further driving market growth. Veterinarians are now moving toward a more individualized treatment of skin conditions in animals, helping the trend toward more specialized and accurate treatment options. For instance, in August 2024, Boehringer Ingelheim India entered into a strategic distribution collaboration with Vvaan Lifesciences Pvt Ltd to strengthen its pet parasiticide portfolio and increase its foothold in the pet health space in India, worth approximately $124.51 million. With this partnership, the company focuses on enhancing quality pet healthcare in Tier 2 and smaller cities, utilizing the knowledge of Vvaan to offer better services in these areas as well as enhancing veterinary care levels throughout the country.

Market Trends

Rising Pet Acquisition and Spending on Pet Health to Propel Market Growth

The surging trend towards the ownership of pets, especially among millennials and Gen Z, has been a dominant growth force within the market of veterinary dermatology drugs. Pets are considered family more and more, with all that follows their well-being that increases attention being devoted to skin, as part of overall pet wellness. That means more spending on veterinary health treatments, such as dermatological medications for problems of allergies, infection, and dermatitis. Pet owners are more conscious of the importance of curing skin disorders in pets, and this is increasing the demand for specific dermatology drugs. As there is an increasing growth in the pet care industry, both in developed and emerging economies, demand for safe, effective, and low-cost veterinary dermatology drugs is expected to rise, thereby driving market growth. For instance, in September 2024, Elanco launched Zenrelia (ilunocitinib tablets), an oral once-daily JAK inhibitor for the control of canine atopic and allergic dermatitis in dogs 12 months of age and older. Zenrelia offers excellent itch relief and value, making it a safer and more effective alternative to others.Advancements in Veterinary Dermatology Products to Fuel Market GrowthTechnological advancements and innovations in veterinary dermatology drugs are significant market drivers. Growing numbers of more specific and more efficient dermatology drugs for pets have improved the success rates for the treatment of numerous skin diseases, including atopic dermatitis, bacterial infestations, and parasitic infestations. All this has led to the use of new forms of drugs, biologics, and immunotherapy preparations that are more effective with fewer side effects compared to the traditional treatment. In addition, the increasing use of such drugs in animal clinics and better diagnostic equipment for dermatology conditions have contributed to improving their application. The progress of veterinary dermatology through innovative treatments, the demand for specialized drugs to treat complicated skin diseases in animals, will drive market growth.

Regional Outlook

North America Holds a Major Market Share

North America holds a majority of market share, this is primarily due to the rising number of pets in developed nations such as the US and Canada and the accessibility of leading veterinary dermatology companies in the region. Increased pet healthcare spending, better-equipped veterinary infrastructure, and greater awareness regarding animal dermatological disorders are further contributing to increased demand for veterinary dermatology products in the region.

The rising number of veterinary professionals in North America helps drive market growth. According to the Workforce Needs in Veterinary Medicine report prepared by the National Academy of Sciences states that the active veterinarians in the region were ~90,200 in 2012; this is expected to grow to 108,900 by 2030. The growth in veterinary clinics is projected to increase access to high-end diagnostic and therapeutic solutions, fueling the demand for veterinary dermatology products in North America. Additionally, developments in veterinary dermatological therapies, including monoclonal antibody therapies (such as Cytopoint) and new topical therapies, are driving the market.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region of Veterinary Dermatology Drugs

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Due to rising growth in economies of the Asia-Pacific region, there is an apparent increase in the number of middle-class populations, increased disposable incomes, and growing urbanization. Market Players have started to grasp opportunities in such developing markets. China, specifically, enjoys high momentum on the back of advancements in veterinary drugs and government backing for pet care. For instance, in October 2024, China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs approved FelicaMed Biotechnology's Lirucitinib, a Class I animal drug for the treatment of canine pruritus. Licensed to a Chinese subsidiary, Elanco, Lirucitinib is a JAK inhibitor that disrupts the itch-scratch-inflammation cycle, offering instant relief. This collaboration is a landmark in China's veterinary innovation and reaffirms FelicaMed's focus on improving pet health solutions. Moreover, partnerships among local firms and international leaders (such as FelicaMed and Elanco in China) are fueling the launch of innovative medicines tailored to regional market requirements.

Market Segmentation and Growth Areas

Companion Animal is expected to become the Largest Segment

Growth in pet adoption has thus promoted a greater demand for quality pet products and services. This increase has been contributed to by improved knowledge of the pet requirements as a result of advances in veterinary medicine, along with information spreading on the subject. Owners are providing high preference for high-class pet foods, toys, and other health items for animals.

Topical segment to occupy a Considerable Market Share

Topical drugs have high specificity and may easily be applied directly at the site of disease without being injected into blood streams, hence reducing overall body reactions or changes from other drug components. Topical drugs are favored by veterinarians because they are easier to deliver than oral suspensions and tablets. They offer quicker relief when applied to the diseased spot and may be employed in the treatment of many skin ailments. While the need for quality therapy options by consumers continues to increase, the topical category is at the forefront in regards to animal health care solutions innovation targeted at efficacy, safety, and ease of use.Market Limitations and Challenges• Lack of Awareness among Pet Owners: Pet owners usually don't recognize dermatological signs or symptoms for veterinary intervention. Such ignorance can lead to undertreatment and underdiagnosis of animal skin disease.• Shortage of Dermatology-Veterinary Trained Specialists: There is a global shortage of veterinarians with dermatology training, contributing to inaccurate diagnosis and treatment. This leaves a gap in sophisticated dermatological treatment, particularly in rural and underprivileged communities.

Market Players Outlook

Some of the key players in the global veterinary dermatology drugs market are Bimeda, Inc., Ceva Sante Animale, Elanco, Merck & Co., Inc., and Zoetis Inc., among others. The players are emphasizing more business growth and product development by implementing strategies such as collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to be competitive in the market. For instance, in November 2024, Bimeda, Inc. (Ireland) extended its anti-parasitic portfolio with the introduction of MoxiSolv Injection (moxidectin), the FDA-approved injectable, marketed in a non-shattering 500 mL plastic bottle.

Recent Developments

• In November 2024, Merck & Co., Inc. (US) secured a European Commission grant for marketing authorization of BRAVECTO TriUNO, a new formulation of fluralaner in dogs for treating internal and external parasites, approved in Peru, Guatemala, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica.• In September 2024, Norbrook (Ireland) invested $1.5 million to formally launch the newly upgraded sterile injectable manufacturing site in Newry, Northern Ireland, to manufacture products that are vital in treating and preventing infection in livestock and pets.• In July 2024, Invetx (US) was acquired by Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (UK) that is a company focusing on creating protein-based therapeutics for companion animals' chronic diseases using monoclonal antibodies (mAbs).Some of the Key Companies in the Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market Include-• AB Science• Bayer AG• Bimeda Holdings Ltd.• Bioiberica S.A.U.• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH• Ceva Santé Animale• Elanco Animal Health Inc.• IDEXX Laboratories Inc.• Indian Immunologicals Ltd.• Leti Pharma, S.L.U.• Mars, Inc.• Merck & Co., Inc.• Novartis AG• SAVAVET• Toray Industries, Inc.• Vetoquinol Group• Virbac Corp.• Vivaldis Health & Foods Pvt. Ltd.
• Zoetis Inc.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Global Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market by Type
• Antifungal Drugs
• Antibacterial Drugs
• Antiparasitic Drugs

Global Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market by Animal Type
• Companion Animals
• Livestock Animals

Global Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market by Route of Administration
• Topical
• Oral
• Injectable

Global Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market by Distribution Channel
• Hospital Pharmacies
• Retail
• E-commerce

Global Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market by Indication
• Parasitic Infections
• Allergic Infections
• Others (Skin Cancer)

Regional Analysis
• North America
o United States
o Canada
• Europe
o UK
o Germany
o Italy
o Spain
o France
o Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
o ASEAN Economies (Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Other)
o Australia and New Zealand
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Latin America
o Middle East and Africa

