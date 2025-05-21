The Future of Childcare: Pediatric Telehealth Market to Grow at 26.9% CAGR

Pediatric Telehealth Market

Growing demand for home-based pediatric care, rising investments in digital health, and favorable regulations are driving the pediatric telehealth market.

INDORE, INDIA, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pediatric telehealth market was valued at $28.6 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 26.9% during the forecast period (2025-2035). Pediatric telehealth employs telecommunication and digital health technologies to provide healthcare services to children. It includes virtual consultations, tele-diagnosis, remote monitoring, and advanced telehealth services. Ongoing technological advancements, regulatory support, and changing consumer needs for connected, convenient, and equitable healthcare for their infants are key drivers of global market growth.Further, the substantial hospital admission expenses are lowered considerably by telehealth solutions. As per an article published by the National Institute on Drug Abuse in January 2024, approximately 54% of the residential facilities for addiction treatment had beds available. The cost per day for treatment was $878, and around 48% of the facilities demanded full or partial payment in advance.Click To get a Sample PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures) @Market TrendsRising demand for Affordable and Accessible Pediatric Telehealth Services for Substance Use DisordersOnline tele-services for pediatric drug abuse are in high demand, with organizations such as the American Academy of Pediatrics and SAMHSA offering platforms to children. Cases of children's substance use disorders are on the increase, and this necessitates the availability of easily accessible, affordable treatment options, mainly for opioid use disorder that is a critical public health challenge. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, in January 2024, the accessibility and affordability of residential addiction treatment facilities for kids in the US are alarming, as underscored by a recent National Institutes of Health-supported study. The study found that a mere 54% of the facilities contacted had immediate bed availability, with an average wait time of 28 days for those who were on a waitlist.Regional OutlookGovernment Undertook Multiple Digital Health Initiatives in the Asia-Pacific RegionGovernment-initiated digital health programs objective to improve access to healthcare through encouraging telemedicine and other digital health technologies. For instance, the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) states that India's healthcare industry, worth $372.0 billion in 2023, is among India's biggest employers, employing 7.5 million individuals in FY24. Developments in telemedicine, virtual assistants, and data analytics are anticipated to generate 2.7-3.5 million new technology jobs. The public healthcare expenditure grew to 1.9% of the country's GDP during FY26. The Indian medical tourism industry, worth $7.7 billion in 2024, is anticipated to grow to $14.3 billion by 2029.Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.omrglobal.com/buy-now/pediatric-telehealth-market North America holds a Significant Share of Pediatric TelehealthThe pediatric telehealth market is driven by strong healthcare IT infrastructure, supportive reimbursement policies, and very high digital literacy among caregivers. The lion's share is in the U.S., with large pediatric hospitals and private platforms providing extensive telehealth services. Key players such as Teladoc Health, Amwell, and MDLIVE have seen strong growth in their pediatric businesses after the pandemic. In Canada, provincial health plans have begun reimbursing pediatric virtual visits, and as a result, increasing adoption is found in rural communities.Market Segmentation and Growth AreasPediatric Telehealth Service is Expected to Become the Largest SegmentThe main factor driving the growth of the segment is awareness and acceptance of telehealth services on the part of healthcare providers and patients. Thus, major players are providing various services to address the customer's needs. The software segment is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period. This increase has been driven by technological innovation, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning integration, and enhanced usage of Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Electronic Medical Record (EMR) software. For instance, in February 2024, Vital partnered with Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) and introduced an AI-driven application to provide real-time updates on discharge progression, lab and imaging results, wait time, and patient education for patients and families in the ED.Cloud-Based Deployment Mode to Capture a Significant Market ShareThe telehealth solutions of a cloud nature streamline the delivery of distant healthcare services by enhancing scalability and efficiency, promoting seamless exchanges across providers and patients, and facilitating easy remote interactions. For instance, in January 2024, Aramark unveiled a new telehealth program that brings its clinical dietitians remotely into hospital patients' lives with the help of cloud-based technologies. The program, for which a clinical nutrition service agreement is mandatory, is provided through a hospital's current telehealth platform.Market Players OutlookSome of the key companies operating in the pediatric telehealth market are AT&T, Inc., athenahealth, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Plc, and Siemens Healthineers Co., among others. The players in the market are concentrating more on business growth and product development by implementing strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to remain competitive in the market.Request for Customization: https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/pediatric-telehealth-market Recent Developments• In April 2024, Philips collaborated with SmartQare, a wearable health monitor device company, to simplify and automate continuous patient monitoring across in-hospital and out-of-hospital settings. Through this collaboration, the company combines SmartQare's innovative patient monitoring technology with Philips' comprehensive healthcare solutions to improve the efficacy and precision of continuous monitoring. The integration aims to create a seamless experience for healthcare providers and improve patient outcomes with developed automation and streamlined processes.• In February 2024, Oracle extended its partnership with ObvioHealth, a digital clinical trials firm, to support their global reach in the life sciences sector. This expanded partnership aims at merging ObvioHealth's digital trials solutions with Oracle's end-to-end health data management platforms to make clinical trials more efficient and patient monitoring more effective on a global platform.Some of the Key Companies in the Pediatric Telehealth Market Include-• A&D Co., Ltd.• American Well Corp.• Anytime Pediatrics• AT&T Inc.• Athenahealth, Inc.• Brave Care, Inc.• CommonSpirit Health• GlobalMedia Group, LLC• Innomics Inc.• Kiddo Health Inc.• Koninklijke Philips N.V.• MDLIVE, Inc.• Medtronic Plc• Oracle Corp.• PediaMetrix Inc.• Pediatric Partners• Siemens Healthineers Co.• SureTest, Inc.• Teladoc Health, Inc.• TytoCare Inc.Market Segmentation AnalysisGlobal Pediatric Telehealth Market by Product Type• Hardware• Software• ServicesGlobal Pediatric Telehealth Market by Delivery Mode• On-premises• Web-based• Cloud-basedGlobal Pediatric Telehealth Market by End-User• Payers• Providers• PatientsGlobal Pediatric Telehealth Market by Disease Type• Psychiatry• Substance Use• Radiology• Dermatology• Neurological Medicine• ENT• Dental• Others (Gastroenterology and Behavioral Health)Regional Analysis• North Americao United Stateso Canada• Europeo UKo Germanyo Italyo Spaino Franceo Rest of Europe• Asia-Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao ASEAN Economies (Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Others)o Australia and New Zealando Rest of Asia-Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Latin Americao Middle East and AfricaInquiry Before Buying: https://www.omrglobal.com/inquiry-before-buying/pediatric-telehealth-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.