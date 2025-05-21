Allstar Coaches Rolls Into the Northeast with New State-of-the-Art Pennsylvania RV Rental and Travel Center

LEHIGH VALLEY, PA, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



In response to growing demand for luxury motorhome vacations across the Northeast, Allstar Coaches, the nation’s premier provider of Florida RV rentals, is proud to announce the grand opening of its new Pennsylvania RV Rental and Travel Center in Lehigh Valley, PA.



This cutting-edge facility marks a major milestone in Allstar’s national expansion and is perfectly positioned to serve travelers across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, and Delaware. Located just 90 minutes from New York City, the Lehigh Valley center will offer premium RV rentals in PA, RV rentals in NJ, and beyond, delivering the brand’s signature blend of style, comfort, and concierge service to East Coast adventurers.



“We’re excited to bring our world-class RV rental experience to the Northeast,” said Rob Tischler, CEO of Allstar Coaches. “This new location situated between Allentown and Philadelphia allows us to better support customers looking for RV rentals in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, and surrounding areas, while continuing to deliver the same high-end service that’s made us the leading name in Florida RV rentals.”



One-Stop RV Rental, Service, and Travel Center



Allstar’s new Lehigh Valley Travel Center is more than just a pickup location, it’s a full-service RV hub featuring:

The largest selection of luxury Class A and Super C motorhomes in the Northeast

Onsite RV parts and service , available to both rental customers and local RV owners

, available to both rental customers and local RV owners Concierge planning, including custom itineraries, stocked provisions, and trip prep

Optional delivery and setup for guests staying at local resorts, campgrounds, or event venues

Whether you’re planning a summer getaway through the Poconos, a coastal road trip through Delaware and Maryland, or a fall foliage tour through Upstate New York, Allstar Coaches has the perfect vehicle, combined with the local expertise, to make your journey unforgettable.



The Leader in Florida RV Rentals Expands Its Reach



Since 2005, Allstar Coaches has built its reputation as the go-to provider for Florida RV rentals, offering premium motorhomes and white-glove customer service across the Sunshine State. With rental hubs in Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, West Palm Beach, and beyond, Allstar has become synonymous with luxury road travel.



Now, the brand’s newest location at 6860 PA-309 Coopersburg, PA 18036 brings that same experience to the Northeast, with dedicated service for:

RV rentals in Pennsylvania (PA)

RV rentals in New Jersey (NJ)

RV rentals in Maryland (MD)

RV rentals in Delaware

RV rentals in New York

This new facility extends Allstar’s reach throughout the Mid-Atlantic and New England markets, serving both local travelers and snowbirds heading south for the winter.



A Better Way to Travel



As airfare becomes more expensive, hotels fill up, and travel restrictions evolve, more Americans are discovering the value of RV travel. With Allstar Coaches, travelers enjoy:

Private, sanitized accommodations with full kitchens and bathrooms

Freedom to explore on their own schedule

All-in-one lodging, transportation, and entertainment

Pet-friendly options and luxury upgrades

Allstar’s rentals include high-end amenities such as premium bedding, satellite TV, full onboard kitchens, and even optional stocked groceries and beverages, making it ideal for stress-free family vacations, romantic escapes, or bucket-list road trips.



Serving Events, Festivals & More



Beyond traditional vacations, Allstar Coaches is a top choice for infield and event camping, serving major motorsports and music festivals nationwide. Customers in the Northeast can now enjoy premium RV rentals in PA and surrounding states for events like:

IMSA’s Northeast Grand Prix at Lime Rock Park

Penn State Football Tailgating

NASCAR and IndyCar races at Pocono Raceway

Watkins Glen International events in New York

Delaware beaches and Maryland’s Eastern Shore

Fall harvest festivals, concerts, and more

Reserve Now for Summer & Fall Travel



Reservations are now open for summer and fall travel across the Northeast. Whether you’re staying local or hitting the open road, Allstar Coaches is ready to help you travel in comfort and style—with the most luxurious RV rentals in New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and the surrounding region.



Visit https://www.allstarcoaches.com to browse the fleet and plan your next unforgettable RV adventure.



Source: https://thenewsfront.com/allstar-coaches-rolls-into-the-northeast-with-new-state-of-the-art-pennsylvania-rv-rental-and-travel-center/

Allstar Coaches 2851 Hammondville Road Pompano Beach FL 33069 United States 954 235 0802 https://allstarcoaches.com/

