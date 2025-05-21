Kornit Digital and MAS ACME USA Sign Strategic Partnership That Unlocks the Agility Required to Win in Today’s Fashion and Apparel Production Landscape

Agreement Pairs Kornit Digital On-Demand Production Solutions with MAS ACME USA’s Data Diagnostics Designed to Optimize Supply Chain and Manufacturing Efficiencies

ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) (“Kornit” or the “Company”), a global pioneer in sustainable, on-demand digital fashion and textile production technologies, signed a strategic partnership with MAS Holdings via subsidiary MAS ACME USA—a holistic, supply chain orchestration hub, located in North America to serve sustainable fashion and apparel brands. The deal will empower MAS customers, retailers, and brands, to quickly realize the vision of data-driven fashion production and become both more sustainable and profitable.

The commercial agreement directly aligns Kornit with MAS Holdings - a global leader in fashion and sportswear apparel manufacturing, delivering end-to-end supply chain orchestration and operational excellence. MAS is the largest apparel technology company in South Asia, collaborating with brands like Victoria's Secret, PVH, Gap, Marks & Spencer, and Nike.

This agreement formalizes the partners’ commitment to building a viable production alternative for an industry plagued by overproduction, unplanned markdowns, and supply chain inefficiencies. Uniting Kornit’s digital on-demand production prowess with MAS’ supply chain excellence and precision data diagnostics allows brands to avoid missing sales, respond with weekly, US production runs to optimize inventory levels at retail, all while minimizing waste, maximizing full-price sell-through, and freeing up working capital.

“Fashion is the world’s oldest, largest, most complex supply chain, yet it is fundamentally broken and riddled with inefficiency—we believe the need for change is urgent. This strategic agreement offers the industry a proven alternative to overproduction, waste, and disrupted supply chains,” said Ronen Samuel, Chief Executive Officer at Kornit Digital. “Kornit and MAS ACME USA share a common thread, a commitment to ‘make fashion better.’ I am delighted to see Kornit’s industry-leading on-demand solutions paired with MAS’ pioneering approach to supply chains and manufacturing data diagnostics. Together, we unlock what the industry needs – a clear pathway to more responsible, profitable, and agile fashion production.”

The strategic agreement provides brands and retailers with key benefits:

On-Shore Supply Chain Flexibility eliminates the lack of responsiveness and long-lead times inherent in traditional fashion supply chains. Instead, enabling agile, local on-demand production to produce only what is needed, when and where it is required.

eliminates the lack of responsiveness and long-lead times inherent in traditional fashion supply chains. Instead, enabling agile, local on-demand production to produce only what is needed, when and where it is required. Maximize Working Capital Efficiency and Profits by enabling brands to react rapidly to market trends that generate higher revenues through fewer missed sales and markdowns, with lower inventory carrying costs.

by enabling brands to react rapidly to market trends that generate higher revenues through fewer missed sales and markdowns, with lower inventory carrying costs. Truly Sustainable Growth through a more responsible data-driven, on-demand production model that all stakeholders value. A solution that delights consumers with in-stock availability without needing costly, extensive inventories, profoundly reducing waste and costs.



“MAS ACME USA has demonstrated the power of end-to-end supply chain data diagnostics for our large brand and retailer clients, modeling how they can optimize their manufacturing strategy and increase profits by postponing a portion of production until much later, when the demand forecast is most accurate. Kornit’s digital production systems were exactly the solution we needed to realize our vision of onshore, fully demand driven production to meet the market needs expeditiously,” said Brad Ballentine, CEO of MAS ACME USA. “From the moment I met the Kornit team and experienced the power and quality of their solutions, I knew they were the right partner for us. We share a common vision to build a global supply chain capability that offers unprecedented flexibility and the power to transform the fashion industry into a smarter, more efficient engine. We are thrilled to announce this agreement and excited to start digital production for our customers in the US market.”

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies. The company offers end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software, and fulfillment services through its global fulfillment network. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.

About MAS ACME USA

MAS ACME USA is not simply another division of MAS Holdings. It is a strategic orchestration hub, channeling MAS’ global expertise into end-to-end supply chain transformation. By integrating diagnostics, postponement, and precision, MAS ACME USA helps brands respond to demand – not just predict it. Its US presence accelerates responsiveness and operational agility, enabling a smarter, faster, and more flexible supply network through onshore and nearshore operations. Ultimately, MAS ACME USA demonstrates how scale and agility can coexist – proving that sustainable profitability is a roadmap already in motion.

