Brigadier General Blaine Holt Discusses Xeriant on Radio Podcast with Greg Kelly of WABC77 Radio and Newsmax TV

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI) ("Xeriant" or "the Company"), dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of disruptive technologies in advanced materials and aerospace, announces that Brigadier General Blaine Holt (Ret.), Xeriant’s Senior Advisor- Aerospace & Defense, and a highly respected national security and technology expert, featured Xeriant during his recent appearance on “The Greg Kelly Show,” a radio program that is broadcast weekdays on WABC77, one of the most historic and influential radio stations in the U.S. In addition to his radio show, Greg Kelly is a popular television anchor on Newsmax, hosting a primetime news program called “Greg Kelly Reports.”

During the radio segment, General Holt discussed Xeriant’s mission to revolutionize the aerospace and advanced materials sectors with a focus on sustainable innovation. He highlighted Xeriant’s disruptive technologies, including its eco-friendly NEXBOARD™ building panels, and emphasized the strategic importance of advancing green materials for aviation and defense applications.

Please click here to listen to the conversation between Greg Kelly and General Holt concerning Xeriant.

“Xeriant is one of those companies that’s leaning into the future, from flame-retardant technologies that could change how we protect lives, to aerospace innovations that challenge convention,” said Holt. “These are the kinds of American-grown companies that we should be paying close attention to.”

Xeriant’s Chairman and CEO, Keith Duffy, commented, “We are honored to have had General Holt speak about our company on Greg Kelly’s radio podcast show which airs on WABC 770 AM and can be heard on various streaming services. His comments encapsulate the potential of our innovations and the importance of our commitment to sustainability, safety, and American technological leadership.”

General Holt’s appearance on “The Greg Kelly Show” marks a major milestone in bringing awareness to Xeriant’s mission, technologies, and the broader implications for industries ranging from aerospace and defense to construction.

A full replay of the segment is available on Xeriant’s website and social media channels.

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of disruptive technologies in advanced materials and aerospace which can be successfully integrated and commercialized for deployment across multiple industrial sectors. We seek to partner with and acquire strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant’s advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVER™ brand, and includes NEXBOARD™, an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite construction panel made from plastic and fiber waste, designed to replace products such as drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, MgO board and other materials used in construction.

For more information, please go to www.xeriant.com

