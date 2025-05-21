Assembly’s NeosAI, Powered by Microsoft Azure AI Foundry, Sets New Benchmark for Legal Productivity—Backed by Real-World Results

CORAL GABLES, Fla., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly, a pioneer in AI-driven legal technology, unveiled a groundbreaking case study in partnership with Microsoft, showcasing the unparalleled efficiency and innovation delivered by its NeosAI platform, built on Microsoft Azure AI Foundry. The study highlights how law firms leveraging this advanced solution achieve unprecedented time savings, workflow automation, and enhanced security, all while adhering to the strictest compliance standards.

Key Results from the Case Study

25 hours saved per case by automating labor-intensive tasks such as data entry, document review, and legal drafting.

by automating labor-intensive tasks such as data entry, document review, and legal drafting. Legal document drafting time reduced from 40 hours to mere minutes , enabling attorneys to shift focus from administrative tasks to high-value strategic work.

, enabling attorneys to shift focus from administrative tasks to high-value strategic work. Enterprise-grade security and scalability powered by Microsoft Azure ensure robust data protection, seamless integration, and compliance with global legal standards.



A New Era for Legal Workflows

The case study demonstrates how Assembly’s NeosAI, integrated with Microsoft Azure AI Foundry, embeds generative AI directly into legal workflows. This transformative approach eliminates repetitive tasks while maintaining unmatched accuracy, security, and compliance, critical cornerstones for the legal industry. By leveraging Azure’s AI infrastructure, NeosAI delivers:

Advanced natural language processing (NLP) for precise legal document generation.

for precise legal document generation. Scalable cloud computing to handle high-volume workloads without compromising performance.

to handle high-volume workloads without compromising performance. End-to-end encryption and compliance with industry regulations, including GDPR and HIPAA.



"NeosAI represents a quantum leap in legal productivity. By harnessing the power of Microsoft Azure AI Foundry, we’ve created a solution that not only automates mundane tasks but also enhances the strategic capabilities of legal professionals. This collaboration underscores our commitment to redefining the future of legal practice."

— Daniel Farrar, CEO, Assembly

Looking Ahead

The success of NeosAI signals the expanding role of AI in legal practice, with future applications poised to revolutionize contract analysis, litigation support, and predictive legal analytics. As Assembly continues to innovate, the integration of Microsoft Azure’s AI capabilities will remain central to its mission.

Access the Full Case Study

For an in-depth look at how NeosAI and Microsoft Azure are reshaping legal workflows, explore the full case study here: https://www.microsoft.com/en/customers/story/23921-assembly-software-azure-ai-foundry



About Assembly

Assembly Software is a visionary technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the legal industry. It blends decades of history and industry experience with next-generation, customer-focused innovation, bringing together two of the legal profession’s pioneering case management brands, Needles and Trialworks, both of which have contributed to Neos, Assembly's reimagined cloud-based solution. With its premier case management solution, Neos, and the game-changing NeosAI, Assembly Software empowers law firms to exceed expectations and maximize their potential through innovative software solutions.

To learn more about NeosAI, visit:

https://www.assemblysoftware.com/neos-ai

