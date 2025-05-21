Duos Edge AI to Launch Edge Data Center in Victoria, TX

Partnering with Region 3 ESC to expand rural digital access, enhance educational connectivity, and support community growth across South Texas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (“Duos” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DUOT), through its operating subsidiary Duos Edge AI, Inc . (“Duos Edge AI”), a provider of adaptive, versatile and streamlined Edge Data Center (“EDC”) solutions tailored to meet evolving needs in any environment, today announced a strategic partnership with Region 3 Education Service Center (ESC) to deploy a new EDC in Victoria, Texas. This marks the latest execution in Duos Edge AI’s national rollout strategy, reflecting continued traction in rural markets and reinforcing the Company’s presence in the education sector.

The Victoria-based EDC will serve as a highly secure, scalable, local computing hub supporting 37 school districts in the Region 3 footprint. Built on Duos Edge AI's modular architecture—engineered to SOC 2 Type II compliance and backed by N+1 power redundancy and dual generators—the facility will enable low-latency access to mission-critical workloads including AI-based learning platforms, telemedicine, and EHR systems. This project exemplifies Duos Edge AI’s ability to rapidly deploy infrastructure that meets both community needs and commercial growth objectives.

Dr. Morris Lyon, Executive Director of Region 3 ESC, commented: “We are proud to partner with Duos Edge AI, Inc. to bring secure, innovative data solutions to the greater Victoria area. The commitment to community-based technology aligns with our mission to support the 37 districts we serve across Region 3. Together, we’re creating a safer, smarter foundation that helps schools and the community focus on what matters most—educating students.”

Doug Recker, President and Founder of Duos Edge AI, added: “This installation strengthens our position in the education vertical while demonstrating our ability to deliver digital infrastructure in underserved regions. Our partnership with Region 3 ESC accelerates digital equity, expands our market footprint, and contributes to sustainable long-term revenue. We’re also proud to bring new job opportunities to the area and look forward to collaborating with local businesses as we continue investing in the economic and technological future of the Victoria region.”

This deployment is part of Duos Edge AI’s 2025 roadmap, which targets 15 contracted EDCs by year-end. With nine sites commercially identified and additional real estate and contractual negotiations underway, the Company is on track to deliver scalable edge solutions across Texas, the Southeast, and Midwest -meeting the increasing demand for localized, low-latency compute infrastructure.

About Duos Edge AI, Inc.

Duos Edge AI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT). Duos Edge AI's mission is to bring advanced technology to underserved communities, particularly in education, healthcare and rural industries, by deploying high-powered edge computing solutions that minimize latency and optimize performance. Duos Edge AI specializes in high-function Edge Data Center (“EDC”) solutions tailored to meet evolving needs in any environment. By focusing on providing scalable IT resources that seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure, its solutions expand capabilities at the network edge, ensuring data uptime onsite services. With the ability to provide 100 kW+ per cabinet, rapid 90-day deployment, and continuous 24/7 data services, Duos Edge AI aims to position its edge data centers within 12 miles of end users or devices, significantly closer than traditional data centers. This approach enables timely processing of massive amounts of data for applications requiring real-time response and supporting current and future technologies without large capital investments. For more information, visit www.duosedge.ai .

About Region 3 Education Service Center (ESC)

The Region 3 Education Service Center is proud to support our 37 public school districts, 52,000+ students, and hundreds of campuses across 11 counties: Calhoun, Colorado, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Karnes, Lavaca, Matagorda, Refugio, Victoria, and Wharton. Spanning over 10,800 square miles, Region 3 ESC is more than a service provider — we’re a committed partner in delivering excellence to every classroom, every educator, and every child we serve. From across our region, our mission remains clear: to improve the performance of all learners. With programs that strengthen instruction, build leadership capacity, support student needs, and fuel innovation, Region 3 is here to help schools thrive — because when our schools succeed, our communities do too. For more information, visit https://www.esc3.net/.

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Duos Technologies, Inc., Duos Edge AI, Inc., and Duos Energy Corporation, designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent technology solutions for Machine Vision and Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) applications including real-time analysis of fast-moving vehicles, Edge Data Centers and power consulting. For more information, visit www.duostech.com, www.duosedge.ai and www.duosenergycorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated" and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to Duos Technologies Group, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

