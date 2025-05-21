Ornamental Fish Market to be Worth USD 12.6 Billion by 2035, Growing at 6.9% CAGR

Ornamental Fish Market

Ornamental fish market was valued at USD 6.9 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period (2025-2035).

The market growth is fueled by the increasing popularity of ornamental fish as pets, booming disposable incomes, and urbanization in emerging economies. The market is mainly influenced by the increasing home aquarium culture, aquascaping shows, and therapeutic benefits of fishkeeping. As living spaces are being looked for ways to make them more beautiful and improve mental health, ornamental fish provide a visual and emotional appeal.A key driver for the ornamental fish market is the rising demand for home furnishings and lifestyle improvement. As consumers gradually focus more attention on producing beautiful living spaces, ornamental fish provide a stylish and low-care complement to homes, working environments, and retail outlets. The colorful varieties of fish and species are used in interior design, creating peace and aesthetic appeal. This demand is strong in urbanized communities where room space is small and people desire distinct means to customize their environments. The increase in popularity for aquariums as an ornamental component continues to stimulate the market expansion of the ornamental fish trade, most prominently in residential and hospitality sectors. For instance, in July 2024, the Seattle Aquarium's Ocean Pavilion opened as part of the renovation of the waterfront with the Pacific Northwest's biggest tropical reef system, featuring 3,500 sustainably sourced tropical fish.Click to get a Sample PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures) @Market TrendsOnline Shopping and E-Commerce Driving Market AccessibilityThe growth of specialty aquarium and e-commerce websites has expanded the market. Online websites allow hobbyists to purchase tank gear, unusual species, and several care items from global suppliers. Subscription boxes for curated fish feed and aquascaping hardware have become more popular. Retailers such as LiveAquaria and Aquatic Arts have overnight delivery of fish, live plants, and coral with a high survival guarantee, revolutionizing the conventional pet shopping experience.Technological Integration in Aquarium ManagementSmart aquariums are becoming increasingly popular among technologically inclined aquarists. These systems include sensors to detect water temperature, pH, ammonia, and oxygen levels. Light systems controlled by apps mimic sunrise and sunset to match fish circadian rhythms and minimize stress. AI-powered feeders and water cleaners mechanize regular maintenance chores, rendering fishkeeping accessible to novices.Regional OutlookNorth America dominates the Ornamental Fish MarketNorth America's ornamental fish market is showing consistent expansion due to consumer interest in aquarium-based design and aquascaping. The biggest market is the United States, with its high disposable incomes, home decoration demand, and well-established distribution network. Canada is similarly consistent in expansion, especially in urban cities, where an aquarium is used as a method to upgrade a place of dwelling. Some of the key trends in the region are the increasing demand for sustainable, environmentally friendly practices in fish breeding and aquarium management, and the boom of online retail portals that provide easy access to several varieties of ornamental species. Further, the advancements in aquaculture technologies are likely to continue driving market growth and addressing customer demand for diversified and healthy varieties of fish. For instance, in June 2024, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, NOAA Fisheries, and CNMI completed the final Mariana Trench Marine National Monument management plan, furthering the America the Beautiful initiative to protect 30% of the nation's lands and waters by 2030. The initiative benefits the ornamental fish industry by maintaining ecosystems critical to healthy fish populations and sustainable sourcing.Asia-Pacific Has the Largest Market Share and is Growing Fastest in the Trade of Ornamental FishAsia-Pacific, with special focus on China, Japan, and India, is the key import and consumption hub of ornamental fish. These are the places where the middle class is expanding at a rapid pace, and it's becoming simpler to find money since there is high demand for high-quality, exotic fish species. China is the global leader in ornamental fish exports and one of the leading drivers of the growth of the region's market; it is furthermore boosted by Japan's rich cultural traditions and India's high-speed economic growth in the trade of ornaments. Asian nations are renowned for their diversified biodiversity and ornamental fish breeding expertise under that they ship diversified species of ornamental fish from nations such as Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia at the level of the tropic fresh water level to marine ones that can only be possibly viewed on Bikini Atoll, and others, thereby fulfilling customer needs across the world.Market Limitations and Challenges• High Mortality and Transport Hazard: Transport of ornamental fish, particularly marine species, for long distances has risks of mortality, injury, or death due to stress, improper handling, or accident. This leads to high losses and customer complaints.• Disease Epidemics and Biosecurity Threats: Ornamental fish can easily get infected by diseases such as Ich and fin rot. During breeding or transportation, epidemics can disrupt supplies and damage reputations.Market Players OutlookThe key players in the global ornamental fish market are AlgaeBarn LLC, Aqua-Nautic Specialist Pte Ltd., bioAquatiX, Qian Hu Corp. Ltd., and Tropical Marine Centre, among others. The players are increasingly emphasizing business growth and product innovation by using strategies such as collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to remain competitive in the market. For instance, in November 2024, Singapore ornamental fish farms are adopting new breeding technologies to overcome issues such as space shortages and increasing energy prices. Qian Hu Fish Farm, the largest of 60 domestic farms, is at the forefront of breeding new systems for fast-selling freshwater species such as guppies and goldfish. These new developments are designed to maximize land use and improve breeding efficiency in a compact environment.Request for Customization: https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/ornamental-fish-market Recent Developments• In September 2024, ICAR-CIFA released the 'Rangeen Machhli' mobile app, which was launched by Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh in Bhubaneswar. This app is supported by the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). The app provides essential information regarding ornamental fisheries to fish farmers and aquarium industries. Its purpose is to increase awareness and facilitate development in the ornamental fishery industry.• In July 2024, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh inaugurates more than 125 fisheries projects in the Fisheries Summer Meet to be held at Madurai in Tamil Nadu under the PMMSY. These projects with an investment of more than ₹100 crore ($12 million) comprise ornamental fish units, shrimp hatcheries, biofloc systems, and fish feed mills.• In July 2024, Akva Group, a market leader in the aquaculture solutions sector, acquired 100% of Observe Technologies, a British technology company with expertise in AI-based feeding solutions for aquaculture. Earlier, Akva controlled a 33.7% shareholding in the firm. Through the acquisition, Akva seeks to extend its digital solution portfolio and improve its market position in the expanding sector of intelligent aquaculture technologies.• In July 2024, Captain Fresh, one of the largest seafood companies, furthered its strategy of growth through acquisition by taking over Koral, the smoked salmon product maker. Operating 26 lines and processing 120 tons of fish every day, Koral will assist Captain Fresh in penetrating the $33.5 billion world salmon market. The deal comes as Captain Fresh aims to emerge as a technology-enabled, multi-species, global seafood conglomerate.Some of the Key Companies in the Ornamental Fish Market Include-• Aqua Design Amano (ADA)• AQUA LEISURE SDN.BHD• AquaScapeOnline• AlgaeBarn LLC• Aqua-Nautic Specialist Pte Ltd.• BioAquatiX• Blue Ridge Fish Hatchery• Blue Zoo Aquatics• Dennerle GmbH• Discus Hans USA• Florida Tropical Fish Direct• Global Fish Importers Inc.• Imperial Tropicals• Live Fish Direct• LiveAquaria• Neptune Aquatics Inc.• PetSmart LLC• Qian Hu Corp. Ltd.• Sanyo Aquarium (Pte) Ltd.• Segrest Farms• Sunbeam Aquarium Pte Ltd.• Tangled Up in Cichlids• Tropical Fish International Pte Ltd.• Tropical Marine CentreOrnamental Fish Market Segmentation AnalysisGlobal Ornamental Fish Market by Type• Tropical Freshwater• Temperate• MarineGlobal Ornamental Fish Market by Application• Household• CommercialGlobal Ornamental Fish Market by Distribution Channel• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets• Specialty Stores• Online SalesRegional Analysis• North Americao United Stateso Canada• Europeo UKo Germanyo Italyo Spaino Franceo Rest of Europe• Asia-Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao ASEAN Economies (Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Others)o Australia and New Zealando Rest of Asia-Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Latin Americao Middle East and AfricaInquiry Before Buying: https://www.omrglobal.com/inquiry-before-buying/ornamental-fish-market

