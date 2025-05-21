Blackalgo Unveils Its New AI-Powered Crypto Trading Platform

Dubai, UAE, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackalgo, an algorithmic trading company founded in 2005 in the United States, announces the launch of its crypto trading platform driven by artificial intelligence. This firm, which first tackled conventional markets before pivoting to crypto in 2017, now operates in Dubai under a proprietary trading license granted by the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). Blackalgo invests its own capital in these markets. It also offers non-custodial tools for users who wish to keep complete control over their assets. In doing so, the company prioritizes security and transparency, which it views as the cornerstones of success.







History and Shift Toward Crypto

It initially focused on automated forex and other traditional strategies, then progressively ventured into Bitcoin and altcoins in 2017. Its relocation to Dubai aimed at placing its operations under VARA’s regulatory umbrella.

This authority supervises companies that engage their own funds in the digital asset ecosystem. The goal: ensuring compliance, thus reassuring investors. Since obtaining its proprietary license, Blackalgo has followed strict internal guidelines.

AI-Powered Trading Platform

Blackalgo’s new solution relies on automated trading powered by artificial intelligence. The algorithm continuously scans market data, detects trends, and executes orders without constant human input. Users can securely connect their accounts—on Binance, Bybit, IC Markets, Pepperstone, or MT4—to the platform via API.

Since it is non-custodial, the platform never holds user funds. Assets remain on the investor’s personal account, with Blackalgo authorized only to place trades, not withdraw capital.

“Our mission has always been about innovation, security, and user autonomy. Holding a proprietary trading license demonstrates our reliability, while letting clients maintain control of their assets fosters greater trust,” says Olivier Becquet, founder of Blackalgo.

Verified Performance and Risk Management

Blackalgo reveals an audited track record dating back to September 2018. Over time, it has averaged a 6% monthly return. Such past performance remains purely historical, offering no guarantee of future results. Markets shift. Strategies evolve and the algorithm does too.

Robust risk management is pivotal. Stop-loss measures, prudent allocations, and volatility safeguards operate within the platform. The aim is to tackle crypto market swings without draining users’ capital.





Security and VARA Compliance

AES-256 encryption secures the API and confidential data. Users can enable multi-factor authentication to protect account access. The company also conducts regular penetration tests and audits.

A proprietary license from VARA compels rigorous governance. Blackalgo must prove the legality of its operations and the resilience of its systems, addressing regulatory expectations.

“We want our clients to feel confident. Our proprietary trading license under VARA underscores our transparent practices. We invest our own capital. We simply share our strategies with investors who wish to follow suit, yet their funds remain under their own control,” Becquet clarifies.

Blackalgo plans to open its platform to new users gradually. Those interested in getting priority access can sign up for the waitlist on the official website.

For investors seeking the benefits of AI insights while maintaining full authority over their funds, this approach strikes a balance of innovation, security, and user autonomy.

About Blackalgo

Founded in 2005, Blackalgo is a proprietary trading firm specializing in automation and AI. Headquartered in Dubai and regulated by VARA, the company’s philosophy emphasizes adaptability and risk control in the ever-evolving crypto market. Its non-custodial structure reinforces user trust and autonomy.

Waitlist: https://app.blackalgo.com/auth/signup

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

Blackalgo Team contact(at)blackalgo.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.