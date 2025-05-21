ParaZero Expands European Market Footprint with Follow-On Order for SafeAir M4 Systems

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the “company” or “ParaZero”), an aerospace company focused on safety systems for commercial unmanned aircrafts and defense counter-UAS systems, recently announced a follow-on purchase order for its innovative SafeAir™ M4 parachute recovery system from a prominent drone technology partner in Europe.

This order reflects ParaZero’s growing traction in Europe’s dynamic drone market, a hub for advanced unmanned aerial systems (UAS) in logistics, infrastructure inspection, and public safety. The expanding adoption of SafeAir™ M4 shows ParaZero’s strengthening position as a trusted provider of mission-critical technologies supporting safe and compliant drone operations in regulated environments.The SafeAir™ M4, ParaZero’s next-generation autonomous parachute recovery system, is designed for seamless integration with DJI’s Matrice 4 series. It features real-time telemetry and is designed and expected to comply with the highest European regulatory standards to enable safe flight in urban areas throughout the EU.

The European partner, a key player in the region’s commercial drone ecosystem, serves enterprise clients in precision agriculture, infrastructure inspection, and emergency response. This order reflects increasing demand for ParaZero’s certified safety solutions in high-regulation markets, following the Company’s recent CE Class C5 certification and other regulatory approvals for its SafeAir™ systems.

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero (Nasdaq: PRZO) is a leading developer of autonomous parachute safety systems technologies for commercial and military platforms as well as for urban air mobility (UAM) aircraft. Started in 2014 by a passionate group of aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero develops and manufactures smart, autonomous parachute safety systems designed to enable safe flight operations over populated areas and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) as well as for various military applications including Counter UAS. For more information about ParaZero, please visit https://parazero.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, ParaZero is using forward-looking statements when it discusses how the SafeAir™ M4 is expected to comply with the highest European regulatory standards to enable safe flight in urban areas throughout the EU, the increasing demand for ParaZero's certified safety solutions in high-regulation markets, the expanding adoption of SafeAir™ M4 and the strengthening of ParaZero's position as a trusted provider of mission-critical technologies supporting safe and compliant drone operations in regulated environments.

