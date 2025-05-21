Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,679 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,326 in the last 365 days.

Stock Yards Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.31 per Common Share

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in the Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per common share. The dividend will be paid on July 1, 2025, to stockholders of record as of June 16, 2025.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $9.00 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.” For more information about Stock Yards Bancorp, visit the Company’s website at www.syb.com.

Contact: T. Clay Stinnett
  Executive Vice President, Treasurer
  and Chief Financial Officer
  (502) 625-0890

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Stock Yards Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.31 per Common Share

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more