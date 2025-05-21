Magic Software Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

OR YEHUDA, Israel, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) (“the Company”), a global provider of IT consulting services and end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions, announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Summary Results for the First Quarter 202 5 (USD in millions, except per share data)

GAAP Non-GAAP Q1 2025 Q1 2024 % Change Q1 2025 Q1 2024 % Change Revenues $ 147.3 $ 130.7 12.7% $ 147.3 $ 130.7 12.7% Gross profit $ 40.6 $ 36.7 10.7% $ 41.9 $ 38.3 9.5% Gross margin 27.6% 28.1% (50) bps 28.5% 29.3% (80) bps Operating income $ 15.7 $ 14.4 9.1% $ 18.5 $ 18.1 1.9% Operating margin 10.7% 11.0% (30) bps 12.6% 13.9% (130) bps Net income (*) $ 9.5 $ 8.8 7.7% $ 12.2 $ 11.3 8.3% Diluted EPS $ 0.19 $ 0.18 5.6% $ 0.25 $ 0.23 8.7% (*) Attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders.

Financial Highlights for the first Quarter Ended March 31, 202 5

Revenues for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 12.7% to $147.3 million, compared to $130.7 million in the same period of the previous year.

Operating income for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 9.1% to $15.7 million, compared to $14.4 million in the same period of the previous year.

Non-GAAP operating income for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 1.9% to $18.5 million, compared to $18.1 million in the same period of the previous year.

Net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 7.7% to $9.5 million, or $0.19 per fully diluted share, compared to $8.8 million, or $0.18 per fully diluted share, in the same period of the previous year.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 8.3% to $12.2 million, or $0.25 per fully diluted share, compared to $11.3 million, or $0.23 per fully diluted share, in the same period of the previous year.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, amounted to $14.9 million compared to $27.7 million in the same period last year. Cash flow from operating activities for the last twelve months amounted to $62.1 million.

As of March 31, 2025, Magic’s cash, cash equivalents and short and long-term bank deposits amounted to $105.0 million.

Magic is reiterating its 2025 annual revenue guidance of between $593 million and $603 million (based on current currency exchange rates) reflecting an annual growth of 7.3% to 9.1% compared to prior year.

Guy Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer of Magic Software, said: “We commenced 2025 with strong momentum, successfully advancing our strategic growth initiatives and executing agreements with both new and existing customers. Our financial performance reflects continued expansion in the Israeli market, alongside early indications of recovery in the United States. Demand for our innovative digital, artificial intelligence and cloud transformation solutions remains robust, along with continued strong demand for our services in the defense sector, underscoring the effectiveness of our strategic direction and the dedication of our team in delivering measurable results. Given the strength of our current sales pipeline and improving market conditions in the U.S., we remain confident in our ability to generate sustainable long-term value for both our customers and shareholders.”

Conference Call Details

Magic Software’s management will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 10:00 am Eastern Daylight Time (17:00 Israel Daylight Time) to review and discuss Magic Software’s results.

To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls at least 5 minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, call the international dial-in number.

NORTH AMERICA: +1-888-281-1167

UK: 0-800-917-5108

ISRAEL: 03-918-0644

ALL OTHERS: +972-3-918-0644

For those unable to join the live call, a replay of the call will be available in the Investor Relations section of Magic Software’s website, www.magicsoftware.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share.

Magic Software believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Magic Software’s financial condition and results of operations. Magic Software’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP results. Magic Software urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release. These non-GAAP measures exclude the following items:

Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other related costs;

In-process research and development capitalization and amortization;

Cost of share-based payment;

Costs related to acquisition of new businesses;

The related tax, non-controlling interests’ effects of the above items;

Change in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions;

Change in deferred tax assets on carry forward tax losses.

Reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) is a global provider of end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions and IT consulting services.

For more information, visit www.magicsoftware.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “look forward”, “expect,” “believe,” “guidance” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements (although not all forward-looking statements include such words). These forward-looking statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made based on management’s current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement. These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as certain additional risks that we face, you should refer to the Risk Factors detailed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, which filed on May 14, 2025, and subsequent reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Magic® is a registered trademark of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. All other product and company names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the property of, and might be trademarks of, their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Ronen Platkevitz

Magic Software Enterprises

ir@magicsoftware.com

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data) Three months ended March 31, 2025

2024

Unaudited Revenues $ 147,336 $ 130,720 Cost of Revenues 106,705 94,021 Gross profit 40,631 36,699 Research and development, net 3,247 2,793 Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses 21,641 19,480 Total operating expenses 24,888 22,273 Operating income 15,743 14,426 Financial expenses, net (1,065) (1,644) Income before taxes on income 14,678 12,782 Taxes on income 2,912 2,729 Net income $ 11,766 $ 10,053 Share of loss of companies accounted for at equity, net (126) (64) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (2,162) (1,192) Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 9,478 $ 8,797 Weighted average number of shares used in computing net earnings per share Basic 49,099 49,099 Diluted 49,099 49,099 Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Magic's shareholders 0.19 0.18





MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data) Three months ended March 31, 2025

2024

Unaudited GAAP gross profit $ 40,631 $ 36,699 Amortization of capitalized software and acquired technology 984 1,107 Amortization of other intangible assets 323 503 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 41,938 $ 38,309 GAAP operating income $ 15,743 $ 14,426 Gross profit adjustments 1,307 1,610 Amortization of other intangible assets 1,977 1,514 Increase in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions - 306 Capitalization of software development (496) (748) Costs related to acquisitions 26 144 Cost of share-based payment (65) 891 Non-GAAP operating income $ 18,492 $ 18,143 GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 9,478 $ 8,797 Operating income adjustments 2,749 3,717 Expenses attributed to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests (224) (452) Increase in valuation of consideration related to acquisitions 505 114 Deferred taxes on the above items (296) (899) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 12,212 $ 11,277 Non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per share $ 0.25 $ 0.23 Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net earnings per share 49,099 49,099 Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share $ 0.25 $ 0.23 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net earnings per share 49,099 49,099





Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Information

U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data) Three months ended March 31,

2025

2024

Unaudited Unaudited

Revenues $ 147,336 100 % $ 130,720 100 % Gross profit 41,938 28.5 % 38,309 29.3 % Operating income 18,492 12.6 % 18,143 13.9 % Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders 12,212 8.3 % 11,277 8.6 % Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.25 $ 0.23





MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. Dollars in thousands March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 Unaudited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 104,584 $ 112,779 Short-term bank deposits 431 51 Trade receivables, net 144,102 139,816 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 21,094 23,553 Total current assets 270,211 276,199 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Deferred tax assets 5,300 4,895 Right-of-use assets 23,648 24,707 Other long-term receivables and Investments in

companies accounted for at equity 8,820 9,261 Property and equipment, net 8,034 7,467 Intangible assets and goodwill, net 218,097 217,802 Total long term assets 263,899 264,132 TOTAL ASSETS $ 534,110 $ 540,331 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short-term debt $ 23,941 $ 23,187 Trade payables 30,060 28,753 Dividend payable to Magic Software shareholders 16,055 11,587 Accrued expenses and other accounts payable 53,411 58,209 Current maturities of lease liabilities 4,763 4,818 Liability in respect of business combinations 5,944 2,654 Put options for non-controlling interests 20,695 20,066 Deferred revenues and customer advances 23,645 21,031 Total current liabilities 178,514 170,305 LONG TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt 32,368 36,107 Deferred tax liability 7,936 7,848 Long-term lease liabilities 21,049 22,040 Long-term liability in respect of business combinations - 1,781 Emolyee benefit liabilities 1,202 1,181 Total long term liabilities 62,555 68,957 EQUITY: Magic Software Enterprises shareholders' equity 269,412 277,190 Non-controlling interests 23,629 23,879 Total equity 293,041 301,069 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 534,110 $ 540,331





MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. Dollars in thousands Three months ended March 31, 2025

2024

Unaudited Unaudited Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 11,640 $ 9,989 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,277 4,889 Cost of share-based payment (65) 584 Change in deferred taxes, net (900) (754) Capital gain on sale of fixed assets (1) 13 Change in value of financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss (9) - Effect of exchange rate on of cash and cash equivalents held in currencies other than the functional currency 70 170 Changes in value of short-term and long-term loans from banks and others and deposits, net (685) (819) Working capital adjustments: Trade receivables (4,727) 3,709 Other current and long-term accounts receivable 2,598 (1,333) Trade payables 1,408 (983) Accrued expenses and other accounts payable (2,426) 3,704 Deferred revenues 2,719 8,508 Net cash (used) provided by operating activities 14,899 27,677 Cash flows from investing activities: Capitalized software development costs (496) (748) Purchase of property and equipment (524) (280) Cash paid in conjunction with deferred payments and contingent liabilities related to business combinations (3,635) - Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (249) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 47 15 Proceeds from sale (purchase) of financial assets, net 595 (1,000) Change in short-term and long-term deposits (649) 997 Net cash used in investing activities (4,662) (1,265) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividend paid to Magic's shareholders (11,587) Dividend paid to non-controlling interests (3,546) (2,086) Repayment of lease liabilities (1,553) (1,460) Purchase of non-controlling interest - (314) Receipt of short-term and long-term loans from banks and others 9,453 5,006 Repayment of short-term and long-term loans (11,242) (6,574) Net cash used in financing activities (18,475) (5,428) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 43 (1,124) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (8,195) 19,860 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 112,779 105,943 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 104,584 $ 125,803

