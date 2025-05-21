Cissus Quadrangularis Market to Reach USD 26.4 Million by 2035, Driven by Rising Demand for Natural Supplements

Cissus Quadrangularis Market

The Cissus Quadrangularis market is witnessing steady growth driven by rising consumer interest in natural supplements for bone health and weight management.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Cissus Quadrangularis market is projected to grow from USD 16.9 million in 2025 to USD 26.4 million by 2035, advancing at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period. This significant growth trajectory highlights the expanding role of herbal and plant-based ingredients in the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical sectors. Increased awareness of natural remedies, coupled with the rising popularity of Ayurvedic and traditional medicinal products, is creating fertile ground for this market.Cissus Quadrangularis, known for its powerful anti-inflammatory, bone-healing, and antioxidant properties, has emerged as a highly valuable raw material. Its multifunctional health benefits make it a preferred ingredient in nutraceuticals, sports nutrition, and pharmaceutical formulations. As consumers increasingly seek out plant-based and holistic wellness solutions, demand for this potent botanical is expected to maintain strong momentum in the years ahead.Get a Taste of the Full Report – Request a Sample Today: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9394 Surge in Plant-Based Supplement Demand Fuels Market ExpansionThe global Cissus quadrangularis market is witnessing robust growth, driven by an increasing preference for herbal medicine and plant-based health supplements. With applications ranging from bone and joint support to natural anti-inflammatory treatments, Cissus quadrangularis extract has carved out a niche in the expanding nutraceuticals industry.According to recent industry data, the market is projected to witness a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2034, owing to its growing integration into dietary supplements, Ayurvedic formulations, and functional health ingredients. This growth is further supported by rising consumer awareness of traditional medicinal plants and their therapeutic benefits.Cissus Quadrangularis: A Potent Herbal Solution for Modern Health NeedsCissus quadrangularis, often referred to as “Hadjod” in Ayurvedic medicine, has been traditionally used for its effectiveness in healing fractures, reducing inflammation, and supporting weight loss. Scientific studies have increasingly validated these benefits, making the extract a popular choice in nutraceutical applications and herbal supplement formulations.The herb’s bioactive compounds, including ketosterones and flavonoids, contribute to its anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties, making it an ideal candidate for bone and joint health supplements. Its ability to support bone density and accelerate the healing of ligaments and tendons positions it as a key ingredient in sports nutrition and rehabilitation products.Rising Global Demand for Cissus Quadrangularis SupplementsThe global demand for Cissus quadrangularis supplements is surging, particularly in regions with a strong consumer inclination toward natural health remedies. Countries in North America and Europe are witnessing increased consumption, driven by the aging population, the rise of lifestyle-related bone issues, and growing trust in natural anti-inflammatory ingredients.Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region, led by India and China, is capitalizing on its rich traditional medicine heritage and expanding exports of Ayurvedic plant extracts, including Cissus quadrangularis. These countries are emerging as key production and processing hubs, benefiting from favorable agro-climatic conditions and well-established supply chains.Key Takeaways:• Market value to rise from USD 16.9 million (2025) to USD 26.4 million (2035)• CAGR of 14.6% expected over the forecast period• Rising consumer preference for natural and herbal supplements• Widely used in bone health, inflammation management, and sports nutrition• Strong growth potential across Asia-Pacific, North America, and EuropeComprehensive Market Insights at Your Fingertips – Get Full Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cissus-quadrangularis-market Market Country-wise Analysis:United StatesThe U.S. market is set to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% through 2035. Growth is supported by increasing consumer awareness of bone health and the growing preference for herbal alternatives over synthetic supplements.GermanyGermany, with a projected CAGR of 4.1%, is witnessing increasing demand for clean-label nutraceuticals. Consumers here are placing high value on scientific validation and ingredient transparency.ChinaChina is expected to grow at 5.3% CAGR, driven by traditional Chinese medicine integration and rising demand for plant-based healthcare products.JapanThe Japanese market will register a CAGR of 4.8%, fueled by an aging population and growing interest in natural joint and bone health supplements.IndiaIndia leads growth with a CAGR of 5.8%, thanks to its Ayurvedic heritage, government support for herbal product exports, and the rise of startups offering innovative Cissus-based products.Leading Brands• Double Wood LLC• Rajvi Enterprise• Ramsun Rasayanics• VitaJing Ltd.• Bulk Nutrients• Herbo Nutra• Keter Wellness• Activa Naturals• bixa BOTANICAL• True Nutrition• LongLifeNutriExplore Functional Food Ingredients Industry Analysis: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/functional-food-ingredients Key SegmentationBy Product Form:There are three main forms of Cissus Quadrangularis available in : powder, tablets, and capsules.By Grade:On the basis of grade, the market is segmented into food-grade, pharmaceutical-grade, and others. Food-grade Cissus Quadrangularis has been used in supplements, fortified food, and beverages, attracting wellness-seeking consumers.By End Use:The health supplement sector is the top consumer of Cissus Quadrangularis by far, and it is mainly used for joint support, weight management, and bone health management. In food and beverage industry, it is found in functional beverages as well as herbal drinksBy Sales Channel:Cissus Quadrangularis Market Segmented byType Direct Sales (B2B) Indirect Sales (B2C) Hypermarkets/ Supermarket Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Online Retailers OthersBy Region:Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Balkans & Baltic, Russia & Belarus, Central Asia, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:Phenoxyethanol Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/phenoxyethanol-market Krill Oil Phospholipid Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/krill-oil-phospholipid-market Polyphosphate Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/polyphosphate-market Amla Extract Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/global-amla-extract-market About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. 