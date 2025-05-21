MediWound Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

VALUE Phase III trial of EscharEx® in venous leg ulcers advancing as planned

NexoBrid® manufacturing expansion on track; full operational capacity expected by year-end 2025

First quarter revenue of $4 million; full-year 2025 revenue guidance reaffirmed at $24 million

YAVNE, Israel, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provided a corporate update.

“We entered 2025 with strong execution across our clinical, commercial, and operational priorities, maintaining the momentum established in 2024,” said Ofer Gonen, Chief Executive Officer of MediWound. “The VALUE Phase III study for EscharEx remains on schedule, and our additional collaboration with Kerecis marks a significant milestone—bringing nearly all leading global wound care companies into our clinical research programs. Meanwhile, NexoBrid continues to gain global traction, as we advance strategic manufacturing investments to support sustained, long-term growth.”

First Quarter 2025 Highlights and Recent Developments and Upcoming Milestones:

EscharEx®

Recruitment is underway in the global VALUE Phase III study evaluating EscharEx for the treatment of venous leg ulcers (VLUs). The trial is designed to enroll 216 patients across 40 clinical sites in the U.S. and Europe. Most U.S. sites are already open, and the majority of European sites are expected to be activated in the third quarter of 2025. An interim sample size assessment will be conducted after 65% of patients complete treatment, with results anticipated in mid-2026.

The clinical trial protocol for a head-to-head Phase II study comparing EscharEx to collagenase in venous leg ulcers (VLUs) has been submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The study is expected to commence in the second half of 2025 and is designed to support a future Biologics License Application (BLA) and enhance the U.S. commercialization strategy.

Strategic research collaborations—reflecting strong industry validation of EscharEx—now include nearly all leading wound care companies. Solventum, Mölnlycke, and MIMEDX are supporting the VLU trial, while Coloplast/Kerecis is contributing to the planned diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs) trial. Under the agreement signed in the first quarter, Kerecis will provide its MariGen Fish-Skin graft as the designated skin substitute during the wound healing phase of the study.

The Company has secured the €2.5 million grant component of the European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator funding to support the clinical and regulatory advancement of EscharEx for the treatment of DFUs. Following a successful evaluation process, the Company engaged in discussions for the €13.75 million equity investment component, which may not materialize. This should not have an impact on the planned timeline of the DFU clinical trial.

EscharEx was featured in more than a dozen scientific abstracts presented at major international wound care conferences, including the Wound Healing Society (WHS), Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), and the European Wound Management Association (EWMA). These presentations highlighted new preclinical and clinical findings, emphasizing EscharEx’s multitargeted mechanism of action, its efficacy against biofilm and bacterial burden, and its comparative performance versus collagenase ointment (SANTYL ◊ ).

). Results from a post hoc analysis of the ChronEx Phase II study in venous leg ulcers (VLUs), published in the peer-reviewed journal Wounds, demonstrated that EscharEx was significantly more effective and achieved faster debridement compared to collagenase ointment (SANTYL◊). The analysis also showed enhanced granulation tissue formation and improved wound closure outcomes with EscharEx.

NexoBrid®

U.S. adoption continues to expand, with consistent ordering from nearly 60 burn centers. Vericel reported a 207% year-over-year increase and a 31% sequential increase in NexoBrid revenue for the first quarter of 2025.

Commissioning of MediWound’s new manufacturing facility remains on schedule. Full operational capacity is anticipated by year-end 2025, enabling a sixfold increase in production capacity. Commercial availability will depend on securing the necessary regulatory approvals.

Initiated a BARDA-funded planning and site selection process for future U.S.-based manufacturing capabilities, aimed at securing long-term domestic production capacity.

At the 2025 American Burn Association (ABA) Annual Meeting, clinical data were presented on NexoBrid’s use during the Israel–Hamas conflict. Under emergency protocols, NexoBrid was administered to patients with blast injuries and complex burns, demonstrating effective eschar removal and supporting its utility in mass casualty scenarios.

Results from the Phase III pediatric study were published in Burns, the peer-reviewed journal of the International Society for Burn Injuries (ISBI). Findings reaffirm NexoBrid’s safety and efficacy in pediatric patients, supporting its role as a non-surgical eschar removal therapy.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was $4.0 million, compared to $5.0 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease primarily reflects lower revenue from BARDA-funded development services, as the development of NexoBrid for both adult and pediatric populations has reached its final stages. Gross Profit: Gross profit for the quarter was $0.7 million, representing a gross margin of 19%, compared to $0.6 million and a gross margin of 12% in the prior-year period. The increase in gross margin is primarily due to a change in the revenue mix.

Operating Loss: Operating loss was $5.2 million, compared to $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, and deposits totaling $38.7 million, compared to $43.6 million as of December 31, 2024. The Company used $5.1 million to fund operations during the first quarter of 2025.

Conference Call

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

To supplement consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS, the Company has provided a supplementary non-IFRS measure to consider in evaluating the Company’s performance. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, which it defines as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairment, one-time expenses, restructuring and share-based compensation expenses.

Although Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance or liquidity calculated in accordance with IFRS, we believe the non-IFRS financial measures we present provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our operating results primarily because they exclude certain non-cash charges or items that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operating results when budgeting, planning and forecasting and determining compensation, and when assessing the performance of our business with our senior management. However, investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as substitutes for operating income, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure for determining the Company’s operating performance or liquidity that is calculated in accordance with IFRS. In addition, because Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated in accordance with IFRS, it may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. The non-IFRS measures included in this press release have been reconciled to the IFRS results in the tables below.

MediWound, Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

U.S. dollars in thousands

March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2024 CURRENT ASSTS: Cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits 38,266 35,568 43,161 Trade and other receivable 5,176 5,317 6,310 Inventories 3,580 3,311 2,692 Total current assets 47,022 44,196 52,163 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Other receivables and long-term restricted bank deposit 485 684 439 Property, plant and equipment 14,743 10,422 14,132 Right of use assets 6,683 6,926 6,663 Intangible assets 83 149 99 Total non-current assets 21,994 18,181 21,333 Total assets 69,016 62,377 73,496 CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current maturities of long-term liabilities 688 1,541 612 Warrants 12,822 13,065 17,092 Trade payables and accrued expenses 4,992 4,246 5,281 Other payables 3,341 3,486 3,556 Total current liabilities 21,843 22,338 26,541 NON- CURRENT LIABILITIES: Grants received in advance 736 - 736 Liabilities in respect of IIA grants 8,310 7,780 8,149 Liabilities in respect of TEVA - 2,111 - Lease liabilities 6,424 6,467 6,513 Severance pay liability, net 431 482 404 Total non-current liabilities 15,901 16,840 15,802 Total liabilities 37,744 39,178 42,343 Shareholders' equity 31,272 23,199 31,153 Total liabilities & equity 69,016 62,377 73,496





MediWound, Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income or Loss

U.S. dollars in thousands (except of share and per share data)

Three months ended

March 31,

Year ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2024 Total Revenues 3,955 4,964 20,222 Cost of revenues 3,217 4,357 17,588 Gross profit 738 607 2,634 Research and development 2,886 1,470 8,878 Selling and Marketing 1,287 1,179 4,936 General and administrative 1,786 1,692 8,202 Other expenses 4 - 18 Operating loss (5,225 ) (3,734 ) (19,400 ) Financial income (expenses), net 4,504 (5,971 ) (10,763 ) Taxes on income (5 ) (24 ) (61 ) Net loss (726 ) (9,729 ) (30,224 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments 1 8 7 Total comprehensive loss (725 ) (9,721 ) (30,217 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share (0.07 ) (1.05 ) (3.03 ) Number of shares used in calculating basic and diluted loss per share 10,798,318 9,234,104

9,959,723

MediWound, Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

U.S. dollars in thousands

Three months ended Year Ended March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2024 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net loss (726 ) (9,729 ) (30,224 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Adjustments to profit and loss items:



Depreciation and amortization 358 368 1,483 Share-based compensation 844 512 3,138 Revaluation of warrants accounted at fair value (4,270 ) 6,080 10,704 Revaluation of liabilities in respect of IIA grants 243 233 752 Revaluation of liabilities in respect of TEVA - 107 770 Financing income and exchange differences of lease liability 5 28 487 Increase (decrease) in severance liability, net 27 35 (30 ) Other expenses 4 - 18 Financial income, net (518 ) (513 ) (2,039 ) Unrealized foreign currency loss (gain) (15 ) 67 47 (3,322 ) 6,917 15,330 Changes in asset and liability items:



Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables 1,454 (123 ) (1,141 ) Decrease (Increase) in inventories (888 ) (448 ) 187 Decrease (Increase) in other receivables (378 ) (115 ) 120 Increase (decrease) in trade payables and accrued expenses (103 ) (1,370 ) 406 Increase in grants received in advance - - 1,181 Increase (decrease) in other payables (147 ) 260 517 (62 ) (1,796 ) 1,270 Net cash used in operating activities (4,110 ) (4,608 ) (13,624 )







MediWound Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

U.S. dollars in thousands



Three months ended

March 31,

Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2024 Cash Flows from Investment Activities: Purchase of property and equipment (959 ) (1,259 ) (6,273 ) Interest received 266 605 2,252 Investment in short term bank deposits, net (2,650 ) (1,130 ) (4,376 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,343 ) (1,784 ) (8,397 )

Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Repayment of lease liabilities (248 ) (244 ) (928 ) Proceeds from exercise of warrants - 499 1,210 Proceeds from issuance of shares, net - - 22,165 Repayments of IIA grants, net (114 ) (120 ) (219 ) Repayment of liabilities in respect of TEVA - (834 ) (2,834 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (362 ) (699 ) 19,394 Exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalent balances 19 (89 ) (84 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (7,796 ) (7,180 ) (2,711 ) Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 9,155 11,866 11,866 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 1,359 4,686 9,155

MediWound Ltd.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

U.S. dollars in thousands

Three months ended

Year ended March 31,

December 31, 2025 2024 2024 Net loss (726 ) (9,729 ) (30,224 ) Adjustments: Financial income (expenses), net 4,504 (5,971 ) (10,763 ) Other expenses, net (4 ) - (18 ) Taxes on income (5 ) (24 ) (61 ) Depreciation and amortization (358 ) (368 ) (1,483 ) Share-based compensation expenses (844 ) (512 ) (3,138 ) Total adjustments 3,293 (6,875 ) (15,463 ) Adjusted EBITDA (4,019 ) (2,854 ) (14,761 )

