GenVivo Highlights Non-Integrating Retroviral Vector Technology with Persistent Payload Expression at the 2025 Retroviruses Meeting

Retroviral vectors that are both non-replicating and non-integrating represent a novel and attractive tool that has potential advantages for gene delivery therapy, immunotherapy, and vaccinology.



SAN MARINO, Calif., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenVivo, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a patented, off-the-shelf vector platform to combat cancer by activating the patient’s immune system against the breadth of the patient’s own tumor antigens, is presenting data on two non-integrating versions of their retroviral vector technology at the 2025 Retroviruses Meeting, May 19th – 24th, at Cold Springs Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) in New York.

Our vector technology uniquely enables the delivered RNA payload to be persistently expressed for days without integrating into the cellular genomes. This improves upon the persistence of nonviral mRNA delivery while avoiding concerns about extended expression or integration of integrating vectors.

Abstract Title: “Non-Integrating Retroviral Vectors with Persistent Payload Expression for Application to Gene Therapy and Vaccinology”

Session Date and Time for Poster Presentation: Wednesday, May 21 – 2:00 – 4:30 PM EST

Poster Number: 172

Two non-integrating vectors were derived from a murine retrovector: An integrase (IN) defective retrovector (IDRV) generated by mutating crucial residues of the IN catalytic core domain An integrase-deleted retrovector (dINT) with complete deletion of the integrase gene

While payload expression remained stable in cells transduced with the integrating wild-type vectors, expression disappeared over time, around 7 days, in cells transduced with dINT or IDRV vectors.

Non-integrating vectors were also evaluated for potential utility as a vaccine platform. Immunized animals were able to generate neutralizing antibodies in vivo against SARS-CoV-2 using non-integrating vectors that encoded the S protein of SARS-CoV-2.



This novel vector technology with its persistent payload expression offers certain advantages over other gene delivery systems (DNA, mRNA, viral) for transient protein expression and use in gene therapy, immunotherapy, and vaccinology.

About GenVivo

GenVivo (GVO) is a private, vertically integrated, clinical-stage biotechnology company founded to develop innovative gene delivery and immune stimulation therapies, which activate the patient’s immune system to treat cancer. GenVivo is committed to developing and manufacturing products that are rapidly deployed, and easily administered, personalizing, and yet off-the-shelf, with the goal of increasing cancer patient survival and improving quality of life. GEN2, GVO’s first clinical candidate, is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial in the US (NCT06391918). GenVivo’s pre-clinical pipeline includes GEN-1013, an IL-12 encoding therapy, and an in vivo CAR-T program.

For more information, visit https://genvivoinc.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements of GenVivo, Inc. (“GenVivo”) that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. The words ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘continue,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘potential,’’ ‘‘predict,’’ ‘‘project,’’ ‘‘target,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘would,’’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are based on current scientifically based mechanisms, understandings, and expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. GenVivo may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent GenVivo’s views as of the date of this press release. GenVivo anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while GenVivo may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

“GenVivo,” the GenVivo logo and other trademarks, trade names or service marks of GenVivo appearing in this press release are the property of GenVivo. All other trademarks, trade names and service marks appearing in this press release are the property of their respective owners and are used for reference purposes only. Such use should not be construed as an endorsement of such products or companies.

Contact

Victor Constantinescu

Head of Business Development

BD@genvivoinc.com

626-768-5162

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.