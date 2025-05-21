Submit Release
Aya Gold & Silver Reports High-Grade Silver Results at Depth and Identifies New Zgounder Regional Targets

MONTREAL, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce high-grade silver results from its ongoing drill program at the Zgounder Silver Mine. The Corporation has also identified multiple high-potential targets within the broader Zgounder Regional area in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)

  • In the Central Zone:
    • Hole DZG-SF-25-412 intercepted 3,279 grams per tonne (“g/t”) silver (“Ag”) over 8.0 meters (“m”), including 6,425 g/t Ag over 4.0m
    • Hole DZG-SF-25-422 intercepted 5,297 g/t Ag over 4.0m
    • Hole DZG-SF-25-409 intercepted 3,042 g/t Ag over 3.0m including 4,456 g/t Ag over 2.0m
    • Hole DZG-SF-25-557 intercepted 1,534 g/t Ag over 4.3m including 6,144 g/t Ag over 0.8m
  • In the Open-Pit Area:
    • Hole ZG-RC-24-593 intercepted 1,123 g/t Ag over 6.0m
  • At Depth Near the Granite Contact:
    • Hole ZG-SF-24-123 intercepted 1,640 g/t Ag over 12.6m, including 10,104 g/t Ag over 1.0m and 2,747 g/t Ag over 7.0m
    • Hole ZG-SF-24-216 intercepted 772 g/t Ag over 3.0m
    • Hole T28-25-666 intercepted 664 g/t Ag over 10.8m including 1,344 g/t Ag over 4.8m
  • Identification of Several Regional Targets from Mapping and Grab Sampling:
    • Ag values up to 178 g/t
    • Gold (“Au”) values up to 10.3 g/t
    • Copper (“Cu”) values up to 4.4%
  • 7,122m of the 2025 Exploration Program Drilled Year-to-Date

“Today’s high-grade results — including hole ZG-SF-24-123 near the granite contact and DZG-SF-25-412 in the Central zone — are among our best to date. They confirm strong continuity at depth and reveal a new high-grade zone in the core of the orebody, all outside the current resource model,” said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. “At the regional scale, recent mapping and sampling have outlined several high-priority targets east of Zgounder with potential for new discoveries. With three rigs turning, we expect a steady stream of results in the months ahead at both Zgounder and Zgounder Regional.”

Included in this release are results from 295 holes, which include four surface Diamond Drill (“DDH”), 180 underground DDH, 15 Reverse Circulation (“RC”), 68 T28 and 28 YAK holes (T28 and YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer). For a full summary of today’s results, refer to Appendix 1.

Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole ID From To Ag Length Ag x width
      (g/t) (m)  
Surface DDH
ZG-24-136 51.5 53.0 2,240 1.5 3,360
Underground DDH
ZG-SF-24-123 276.5 289.1 1,640 12.6 20,660
Including 278.0 279.0 10,104 1.0 10,104
Including 277.5 284.5 2,747 7.0 19,230
ZG-SF-24-216 79.0 82.0 772 3.0 2,316
DZG-SF-25-405 11.5 17.5 625 6.0 3,753
DZG-SF-25-405 38.0 40.0 1,466 2.0 2,931
DZG-SF-25-407A 20.5 22.5 1,573 2.0 3,146
DZG-SF-25-408 11.0 16.0 537 5.0 2,686
DZG-SF-25-409 23.0 26.0 3,042 3.0 9,125
Including 23.5 25.5 4,456 2.0 8,913
DZG-SF-25-410 21.4 27.0 462 5.6 2,586
DZG-SF-25-411 31.5 32.5 4,045 1.0 4,045
DZG-SF-25-412 56.5 64.5 3,279 8.0 26,231
Including 56.5 60.5 6,425 4.0 25,700
DZG-SF-25-422 48.0 52.0 5,297 4.0 21,188
DZG-SF-25-461 20.0 26.0 796 6.0 4,777
Including 21.0 24.1 1,193 3.1 3,700
DZG-SF-25-465 35.5 36.5 7,220 1.0 7,220
DZG-SF-25-532 15.0 16.5 2,450 1.5 3,675
DZG-SF-25-557 35.7 40.0 1,534 4.3 6,597
Including 37.5 38.3 6,144 0.8 4,915
DZG-SF-25-578 35.5 42.5 377 7.0 2,636
Surface RC
ZG-RC-24-593 0.0 6.0 1,123 6.0 6,740
Underground T28
T28-25-623 9.6 22.8 222 13.2 2,933
T28-25-628 1.2 8.4 845 7.2 6,080
T28-25-645 8.4 12.0 1,292 3.6 4,650
T28-25-666 14.4 25.2 664 10.8 7,169
Including 14.4 19.2 1,344 4.8 6,450
T28-25-668 14.4 21.6 482 7.2 3,467
Including 14.4 16.8 1,178 2.4 2,826
T28-25-671 12.0 25.2 751 13.2 9,910
Including 18.0 24.0 1,244 6.0 7,464
Underground YAK
YAK-25-255 44.4 50.4 807 6.0 4,841
Including 44.4 46.8 1,573 2.4 3,774
YAK-25-282 0.0 1.2 3,380 1.2 4,056


Figure 1: Location of Drill Results at Zgounder

Location of Drill Results at Zgounder

2025 Exploration Results

This year, 38 diamond drill holes (“DDH”) totaling 7,122m have been completed at Zgounder. Drilling was conducted mostly underground in the Central and Western Zones as well as on some near-mine regional targets.

Figures 2, 3, 4 and 5 shows the advance of the regional mapping and prospecting. Grab sample results have identified some high-grade grab Ag-Cu, and Au, along with many precious metal anomalies, indicating a strong mineralization potential within 20km from the Zgounder deposit. Ag-Cu anomalies in the northern and eastern regions are associated with intermediate to mafic units, while Au anomalies in the southwest correlate with strongly altered rocks (bleaching) — a mineralization style previously unrecorded in the district. New targets in the Zgounder Far East permits will be drill tested in the coming months.

The Zgounder Far East block comprises Neoproterozoic geology divided into three distinct zones: Southern Zone dominated by volcano-sedimentary rocks and pebbly sandstones alternated with felsic volcanics. Central Zone hosts an ophiolite complex, featuring mafic and ultramafic rocks intercalated with fine-grained sandstone units. Northern Zone is composed of intermediate to mafic volcanic and intrusive rocks, alternating with conglomerates.

Figure 2: Surface Map of Zgounder Property with Simplified Geology

Surface Map of Zgounder Property with Simplified Geology

Figure 3: Surface Map of Zgounder Far East with Simplified Geology and Ag Grab Samples

Surface Map of Zgounder Far East with Simplified Geology and Ag Grab Samples

Figure 4: Surface Map of Zgounder Far East with Simplified Geology and Cu Grab Samples

Surface Map of Zgounder Far East with Simplified Geology and Cu Grab Samples

Figure 5: Surface Map of Zgounder Far East with Simplified Geology and Au Grab Samples

Surface Map of Zgounder Far East with Simplified Geology and Au Grab Samples

Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment (“Afrilab”) in Marrakesh, Morocco or to ALS Laboratory at the Zgounder Mine site. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy (“AAS”). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying.

For definition drilling using RC, all individual samples represent 1.0m in length and for T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the ALS Mine laboratory or at Afrilab. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.

David Lalonde, B.Sc. P. Geo, Vice-President Exploration, is Aya Gold & Silver’s Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya’s Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which, subject to the announcement of September 12, 2024, will be developed by Mx2 Mining, a new spinout gold-growth company.

Aya’s management team has been focused on maximizing shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya’s website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

Or contact

Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA
President & CEO
Benoit.lasalle@ayagoldsilver.com 		Alex Ball
VP, Corporate Development & IR
alex.ball@ayagoldsilver.com


Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”), which reflects management’s expectations regarding Aya’s future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as “growth”, “potential”, “targets”, “potential”, “expect”, and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will”, or are “likely” to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the growth potential of the Zgounder resource, making new discoveries in Zgounder and Zgounder Regional, and exploration results to be steadily coming in and published by the Corporation,. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management’s current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, obtaining regulatory permits for on-site work, importing goods and machinery and employment permits, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), the price of silver, the price of gold, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya’s 2024 Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2024, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

Appendix 1 - Mineral Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole ID From To Ag Length
(m)*		 Ag x width
      (g/t)    
Surface DDH
ZG-24-136 51.5 53.0 2,240 1.5 3,360
ZG-24-136 69.0 71.0 88 2.0 176
Underground DDH
ZG-SF-24-102 122.5 124.0 128 1.5 192
ZG-SF-24-123 276.5 289.1 1,640 12.6 20,660
Including 278.0 279.0 10,104 1.0 10,104
Including 277.5 284.5 2,747 7.0 19,230
ZG-SF-24-197 67.0 69.0 160 2.0 320
ZG-SF-24-197 81.0 81.5 84 0.5 42
ZG-SF-24-216 61.5 66.0 83 4.5 372
ZG-SF-24-216 79.0 82.0 772 3.0 2,316
ZG-SF-24-216 86.3 87.3 92 1.0 92
ZG-SF-24-278 115.3 116.5 373 1.2 447
ZG-SF-24-278 120.0 120.5 80 0.5 40
ZG-SF-24-278 125.0 126.5 340 1.5 510
ZG-SF-24-278 128.0 129.0 76 1.0 76
ZG-SF-25-294 284.5 288.5 108 4.0 432
DZG-SF-25-298 25.6 27.1 437 1.5 656
DZG-SF-25-310 52.5 54.0 647 1.5 971
DZG-SF-25-316 3.5 8.0 394 4.5 1,773
DZG-SF-25-316 11.5 13.0 649 1.5 974
DZG-SF-25-316 24.5 25.0 4,120 0.5 2,060
DZG-SF-25-317 6.0 7.0 2,171 1.0 2,171
DZG-SF-25-318 13.0 14.0 129 1.0 129
DZG-SF-25-330 28.1 28.6 2,700 0.5 1,350
DZG-SF-25-400 2.0 6.5 93 4.5 420
DZG-SF-25-400 7.5 8.5 87 1.0 87
DZG-SF-25-400 9.5 10.5 97 1.0 97
DZG-SF-25-400 11.0 11.5 102 0.5 51
DZG-SF-25-400 13.5 16.5 273 3.0 818
DZG-SF-25-400 17.0 17.5 85 0.5 43
DZG-SF-25-400 37.0 38.5 79 1.5 119
DZG-SF-25-401 3.0 4.0 133 1.0 133
DZG-SF-25-401 5.5 6.0 101 0.5 51
DZG-SF-25-401 8.0 16.5 252 8.5 2,145
Including 14.0 16.5 575 2.5 1,437
DZG-SF-25-401 23.0 24.5 164 1.5 246
DZG-SF-25-401 44.0 45.0 166 1.0 166
DZG-SF-25-401 61.5 63.0 245 1.5 367
DZG-SF-25-401 69.0 69.5 92 0.5 46
DZG-SF-25-401 70.5 71.5 136 1.0 136
DZG-SF-25-402 2.3 2.8 92 0.5 46
DZG-SF-25-402 6.5 7.0 81 0.5 41
DZG-SF-25-402 12.0 13.5 79 1.5 119
DZG-SF-25-402 14.5 15.0 256 0.5 128
DZG-SF-25-402 21.0 24.0 95 3.0 285
DZG-SF-25-403 7.5 9.0 77 1.5 116
DZG-SF-25-403 15.0 15.5 82 0.5 41
DZG-SF-25-403 16.0 17.0 79 1.0 79
DZG-SF-25-403 19.5 21.0 338 1.5 507
DZG-SF-25-405 11.5 17.5 625 6.0 3,753
Including 11.5 13.5 975 2.0 1,949
DZG-SF-25-405 18.0 18.5 84 0.5 42
DZG-SF-25-405 25.0 28.0 741 3.0 2,222
Including 26.5 27.5 1,590 1.0 1,590
DZG-SF-25-405 38.0 40.0 1,466 2.0 2,931
DZG-SF-25-405 74.5 75.0 84 0.5 42
DZG-SF-25-406 4.5 8.0 501 3.5 1,754
DZG-SF-25-406 11.5 15.5 181 4.0 724
DZG-SF-25-406 19.3 19.8 81 0.5 41
DZG-SF-25-406 21.6 24.0 906 2.4 2,174
DZG-SF-25-406 40.5 42.5 445 2.0 890
DZG-SF-25-407A 5.0 5.5 100 0.5 50
DZG-SF-25-407A 6.0 7.0 83 1.0 83
DZG-SF-25-407A 9.5 10.0 173 0.5 87
DZG-SF-25-407A 13.5 15.0 106 1.5 159
DZG-SF-25-407A 13.5 15.5 104 2.0 209
DZG-SF-25-407A 17.0 18.0 86 1.0 86
DZG-SF-25-407A 20.5 22.5 1,573 2.0 3,146
DZG-SF-25-407A 24.0 25.0 81 1.0 81
DZG-SF-25-408 6.7 7.5 145 0.8 116
DZG-SF-25-408 8.0 8.5 80 0.5 40
DZG-SF-25-408 11.0 16.0 537 5.0 2,686
Including 11.0 12.0 2,181 1.0 2,181
DZG-SF-25-408 22.0 23.0 77 1.0 77
DZG-SF-25-408 24.5 25.0 119 0.5 60
DZG-SF-25-408 32.5 35.0 279 2.5 699
DZG-SF-25-409 11.0 15.0 502 4.0 2,007
Including 13.0 14.5 1,153 1.5 1,730
DZG-SF-25-409 21.5 22.0 87 0.5 44
DZG-SF-25-409 23.0 26.0 3,042 3.0 9,125
Including 23.5 25.5 4,456 2.0 8,913
DZG-SF-25-409 26.5 27.0 96 0.5 48
DZG-SF-25-409 33.4 33.9 195 0.5 98
DZG-SF-25-409 36.8 37.8 390 1.0 390
DZG-SF-25-410 8.0 9.5 103 1.5 155
DZG-SF-25-410 11.0 13.0 121 2.0 243
DZG-SF-25-410 14.5 15.0 83 0.5 42
DZG-SF-25-410 21.4 27.0 462 5.6 2,586
Including 21.5 22.0 2,330 0.5 1,165
DZG-SF-25-410 30.0 31.0 597 1.0 597
DZG-SF-25-410 35.0 36.0 96 1.0 96
DZG-SF-25-410 39.0 40.0 83 1.0 83
DZG-SF-25-411 8.5 10.0 101 1.5 152
DZG-SF-25-411 12.0 16.5 237 4.5 1,065
DZG-SF-25-411 17.0 17.5 92 0.5 46
DZG-SF-25-411 20.3 21.8 130 1.5 195
DZG-SF-25-411 24.0 24.5 152 0.5 76
DZG-SF-25-411 25.5 26.0 160 0.5 80
DZG-SF-25-411 28.5 29.0 92 0.5 46
DZG-SF-25-411 31.5 32.5 4,045 1.0 4,045
DZG-SF-25-411 36.5 37.5 160 1.0 160
DZG-SF-25-411 40.5 42.0 369 1.5 554
DZG-SF-25-412 12.5 14.0 87 1.5 131
DZG-SF-25-412 20.0 22.5 96 2.5 241
DZG-SF-25-412 56.5 64.5 3,279 8.0 26,231
Including 56.5 60.5 6,425 4.0 25,700
DZG-SF-25-413 8.8 9.3 87 0.5 44
DZG-SF-25-413 15.6 18.0 113 2.4 272
DZG-SF-25-413 36.5 38.0 461 1.5 692
DZG-SF-25-413 59.5 61.6 208 2.1 436
DZG-SF-25-415 50.5 51.5 755 1.0 755
DZG-SF-25-415 77.5 78.5 713 1.0 713
DZG-SF-25-421 73.6 74.6 211 1.0 211
DZG-SF-25-422 48.0 52.0 5,297 4.0 21,188
DZG-SF-25-422 62.0 63.5 187 1.5 281
DZG-SF-25-424 24.0 28.0 165 4.0 661
DZG-SF-25-424 33.0 34.0 127 1.0 127
DZG-SF-25-427 4.5 6.0 168 1.5 252
DZG-SF-25-430 57.0 59.5 182 2.5 455
DZG-SF-25-435 12.0 13.0 168 1.0 168
DZG-SF-25-446 38.0 39.3 82 1.3 107
DZG-SF-25-446 50.0 50.5 156 0.5 78
DZG-SF-25-452 29.5 31.0 83 1.5 125
DZG-SF-25-460 19.5 21.5 294 2.0 588
DZG-SF-25-460 24.5 25.5 96 1.0 96
DZG-SF-25-461 20.0 26.0 796 6.0 4,777
Including 21.0 24.1 1,193 3.1 3,700
DZG-SF-25-462 24.5 26.0 866 1.5 1,299
DZG-SF-25-465 35.5 36.5 7,220 1.0 7,220
DZG-SF-25-470 33.0 36.0 538 3.0 1,614
DZG-SF-25-471 35.0 38.5 621 3.5 2,172
DZG-SF-25-472 38.0 39.5 216 1.5 324
DZG-SF-25-473 4.5 5.5 79 1.0 79
DZG-SF-25-473 19.0 19.9 85 0.9 76
DZG-SF-25-474 1.8 4.5 145 2.7 391
DZG-SF-25-476 22.0 22.5 638 0.5 319
DZG-SF-25-481 1.5 2.5 76 1.0 76
DZG-SF-25-494 16.0 19.0 464 3.0 1,392
DZG-SF-25-494 56.0 57.5 117 1.5 176
DZG-SF-25-495 30.3 31.5 402 1.2 482
DZG-SF-25-496 47.0 50.5 160 3.5 561
DZG-SF-25-500 20.0 21.0 379 1.0 379
DZG-SF-25-509 28.5 29.5 113 1.0 113
DZG-SF-25-517 38.0 39.5 167 1.5 251
DZG-SF-25-518 3.7 5.0 188 1.3 244
DZG-SF-25-523 25.5 28.0 102 2.5 256
DZG-SF-25-529 0.0 1.5 81 1.5 122
DZG-SF-25-529 4.0 5.0 114 1.0 114
DZG-SF-25-532 15.0 16.5 2,450 1.5 3,675
DZG-SF-25-546 52.3 53.4 92 1.1 101
DZG-SF-25-557 35.7 40.0 1,534 4.3 6,597
Including 37.5 38.3 6,144 0.8 4,915
DZG-SF-25-560 40.1 41.2 385 1.1 423
DZG-SF-25-560 48.5 51.5 209 3.0 626
DZG-SF-25-560 64.9 66.4 95 1.5 143
DZG-SF-25-566 52.0 53.5 93 1.5 140
DZG-SF-25-574 49.0 50.0 210 1.0 210
DZG-SF-25-577 33.0 34.7 151 1.7 257
DZG-SF-25-578 35.5 42.5 377 7.0 2,636
Including 39.0 40.5 1,115 1.5 1,673
DZG-SF-25-578 61.9 63.4 902 1.5 1,353
DZG-SF-25-579 21.0 22.2 92 1.2 110
DZG-SF-25-579 41.6 42.0 1,935 0.4 774
DZG-SF-25-583 47.0 48.0 169 1.0 169
DZG-SF-25-585 40.0 41.0 93 1.0 93
DZG-SF-25-596 27.5 30.4 278 2.9 806
DZG-SF-25-596 31.1 31.6 166 0.5 83
Surface RC
ZG-RC-24-456 23.0 24.0 84 1.0 84
ZG-RC-24-456 26.0 27.0 112 1.0 112
ZG-RC-24-461 15.0 16.0 140 1.0 140
ZG-RC-24-461 18.0 21.0 77 3.0 232
ZG-RC-24-461 25.0 26.0 80 1.0 80
ZG-RC-24-472 8.0 9.0 624 1.0 624
ZG-RC-24-593 0.0 6.0 1123 6.0 6,740
ZG-RC-24-595 0.0 3.0 101 3.0 304
ZG-RC-25-474 47.0 57.0 199 10.0 1,988
ZG-RC-25-702 43.0 44.0 112 1.0 112
Underground T28
T28-24-590 0.0 1.2 100 1.2 120
T28-24-590 3.6 4.8 104 1.2 125
T28-24-590 8.4 10.8 612 2.4 1,469
T28-24-590 14.4 15.6 120 1.2 144
T28-24-590 20.4 21.6 664 1.2 797
T28-25-623 1.2 4.8 107 3.6 386
T28-25-623 9.6 22.8 222 13.2 2,933
T28-25-624 0.0 7.2 292 7.2 2,100
T28-25-625 8.4 10.8 101 2.4 241
T28-25-626 22.8 25.2 85 2.4 204
T28-25-628 1.2 8.4 845 7.2 6,080
T28-25-630 8.4 13.2 175 4.8 838
T28-25-630 14.4 15.6 110 1.2 132
T28-25-631 2.4 7.2 302 4.8 1,447
T28-25-632 3.6 6.0 508 2.4 1,218
T28-25-633 18.0 22.8 262 4.8 1,258
T28-25-634 7.2 8.4 81 1.2 97
T28-25-634 15.6 19.2 203 3.6 731
T28-25-635 2.4 7.2 97 4.8 464
T28-25-638 10.8 13.2 956 2.4 2,294
T28-25-639 6.0 7.2 83 1.2 100
T28-25-641 9.6 10.8 80 1.2 96
T28-25-644 13.2 21.6 86 8.4 721
T28-25-645 8.4 12.0 1,292 3.6 4,650
T28-25-645 16.8 20.4 93 3.6 335
T28-25-645 22.8 26.4 123 3.6 444
T28-25-649 10.8 12.0 108 1.2 130
T28-25-649 14.4 15.6 87 1.2 104
T28-25-651 16.8 18.0 99 1.2 119
T28-25-651 19.2 21.6 804 2.4 1,930
T28-25-655 1.2 2.4 172 1.2 206
T28-25-666 14.4 25.2 664 10.8 7,169
Including 14.4 19.2 1,344 4.8 6,450
T28-25-667 13.2 16.8 93 3.6 335
T28-25-668 14.4 21.6 482 7.2 3,467
Including 14.4 16.8 1,178 2.4 2,826
T28-25-669 10.8 15.6 200 4.8 958
T28-25-671 12.0 25.2 751 13.2 9,910
Including 18.0 24.0 1,244 6.0 7,464
T28-25-673 21.6 25.2 383 3.6 1,379
T28-25-683 7.2 9.6 81 2.4 193
TD28-24-2100-383 1.2 12.0 202 10.8 2,178
TD28-24-2100-383 24.0 25.2 276 1.2 331
TD28-24-2100-384 12.0 13.2 103 1.2 124
Underground YAK
YAK-25-255 44.4 50.4 807 6.0 4,841
Including 44.4 46.8 1,573 2.4 3,774
YAK-25-256 42.0 44.4 139 2.4 332
YAK-25-257 0.0 1.2 392 1.2 470
YAK-25-257 3.6 4.8 87 1.2 104
YAK-25-257 42.0 46.8 169 4.8 810
YAK-25-263 16.8 18.0 90 1.2 108
YAK-25-263 21.6 24.0 499 2.4 1,198
YAK-25-270 38.4 39.6 84 1.2 101
YAK-25-280 9.6 10.8 140 1.2 168
YAK-25-282 0.0 1.2 3,380 1.2 4,056


