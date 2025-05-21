Bitcoin Solaris Launches Final Presale Phase Ahead of July 31 Mainnet Debut

TALLINN, Estonia, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The countdown begins. Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S), a next-generation blockchain project focused on accessibility, speed, and real-world utility, has entered the final phase of its limited 90-day presale. With a launch date locked in for July 31, 2025, Bitcoin Solaris is already gaining serious traction, drawing over 8,900 unique participants and raising more than $1,000,000 to date.

BTC-S Built with a dual-layer structure combining Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS), Bitcoin Solaris delivers 10,000 transactions per second and 2-second finality, supporting smart contracts, decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, and everyday payments.

But it’s the mining model that’s attracting global attention.

Tap to Mine: Solaris Nova App Beta Now Live

Bitcoin Solaris introduces an inclusive mining experience through the Solaris Nova App , currently in private beta across Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac. The app allows users to mine BTC-S with just one tap—no specialized hardware or technical expertise required.



Key features:

Mobile and desktop mining



Energy-efficient protocol



Initial block reward: 50 BTC-S



Halving every 4 years



Built-in wallet and staking



Limited-Time Presale Details

The BTC-S presale is structured for rapid growth with tiered pricing and bonus incentives:

Current Price: $4



$4 Next Price Tier: $5



$5 Public Launch Price: $20



$20 Bonus: 12% extra tokens for current participants



12% extra tokens for current participants Presale Ends: July 30, 2025



Early adopters have already begun securing allocations as the project enters its final 10 weeks before mainnet activation.



Tap to Mine. Earn BTC-S. Change Your Life.



Influencers and crypto communities are buzzing about BTC-S. In fact, a detailed review by 2Bit Crypto breaks down why this project is standing out not just for traders but for long-term believers.

And the discussion isn’t limited to YouTube. You can find daily updates and investor conversations across platforms like Telegram and X, where the community is growing by the hour.

Audited, Community-Driven, and Ready to Scale

Bitcoin Solaris has undergone full smart contract audits by Cyberscope and Freshcoins , ensuring transparency and reliability ahead of launch. The growing community spans Telegram , X , and other social platforms, with daily engagement and ecosystem updates.



Built for Wealth Creation

It’s not just about price. Bitcoin Solaris is designed to help you build wealth.

Universal mining lets anyone earn BTC-S directly



BTC-S directly Liquid staking (sBTC-S) lets holders stay flexible while earning



No technical knowledge needed—a true plug-and-play ecosystem



Fully audited by Cyberscope and Freshcoins

Launch Date: July 31, 2025

Presale Now Live at: https://www.bitcoinsolaris.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/Bitcoinsolaris

X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/BitcoinSolaris





Media Contact:

Xander Levine

info@bitcoinsolaris.com

