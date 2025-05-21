Morgan Lim Expands Global Reach of OPPTIC Sales Method to Support Time-Centric B2B Sales Execution

PACIFICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The OPPTIC Sales Method, a structured, time-based operating system for B2B sales execution, is expanding globally under the leadership of enterprise sales veteran Morgan Lim. Designed to bring consistency, clarity, and control to revenue teams, the OPPTIC framework is gaining traction among organizations seeking operational excellence and predictable sales growth.

Unlike traditional sales methodologies that emphasize tactics or activity volume, the OPPTIC Sales Method centers on time as a strategic resource. It provides sales professionals with a framework to align their sales rhythm with quarterly business objectives while optimizing pipeline development and deal closure rates.

“Sales is a continuous process, and the teams that win are the ones who treat time as a limited but strategic asset,” said Morgan Lim, founder of the OPPTIC Sales Method. “You don’t just hustle your way to the number; you build a cadence that mirrors your quarterly goals.”

Four Pillars of the OPPTIC Sales Operating System

The OPPTIC Sales Method is grounded in four core pillars that enable a time-centric sales strategy:

-Time Audit: Offers visibility into actual selling capacity by identifying how many effective selling days are available and where time is currently being allocated.

-60-3-35 Cadence Planner: Introduces a disciplined sales rhythm aimed at building a 3x pipeline in 60 days, with a minimum 35% win rate, aligned to quarterly quotas.

-OPPTIC Qualification Framework: Utilizes six core signals—Outcome, Pain, People, Timeline, Impact, and Criteria—to guide sales professionals in identifying urgent and winnable opportunities.

-Mutual Accountability Plan (MAP): Encourages joint milestone planning between buyer and seller to drive deal alignment, reduce slippage, and promote shared accountability.

Adoption Across Complex Sales Environments

The OPPTIC Sales Method is being adopted by revenue teams in technology and enterprise sectors, particularly where long sales cycles, high technical complexity, and multiple stakeholders are the norm. Organizations implementing the method have reported improvements in:

-Pipeline quality

-Cross-functional alignment across go-to-market teams

-Forecast accuracy and consistency

Delivered through corporate training, personalized coaching, and strategic go-to-market consulting, the OPPTIC Sales Method is positioned as more than a framework—it is being described as an operating system for building high-performing sales organizations centered around time as a competitive advantage.

