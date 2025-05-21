Cloves Market Set to Reach USD 637.2 Million by 2035, Driven by Health and Wellness Trends | FMI

Cloves Market

The global cloves market is experiencing steady growth driven by increasing demand from the food, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries.

Rising demand for natural remedies and culinary excellence is propelling the cloves market forward—spicing up global trade with every fragrant bud.” — Nandini Roy Chaudhari

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Cloves Market is projected to demonstrate strong growth, reaching a value of USD 414.2 million by 2025 and expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2025 to 2035. By the end of 2035, total sales are anticipated to hit USD 637.2 million, driven by increased demand for natural ingredients in food, healthcare, and personal care sectors. The market reflects a rising consumer preference for plant-based wellness solutions, significantly influencing purchasing patterns globally.Cloves are emerging as a key ingredient across several industries due to their therapeutic and culinary properties. Widely recognized for their applications in food and personal care, cloves offer numerous health benefits that enhance their market appeal. They are a rich source of vitamins C, K, and E, as well as calcium, magnesium, and potent antioxidants. Cloves are emerging as a key ingredient across several industries due to their therapeutic and culinary properties. Widely recognized for their applications in food and personal care, cloves offer numerous health benefits that enhance their market appeal. They are a rich source of vitamins C, K, and E, as well as calcium, magnesium, and potent antioxidants. These properties support immune function, aid digestion, and relieve conditions like toothaches and respiratory issues. The expanding use of clove oil in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals further accelerates demand, making cloves a critical component in the natural health product sector. According to recent market insights, the global clove market size and forecast through 2033 indicate a strong CAGR, with notable demand from Asia Pacific, Africa, and Europe.Cloves, rich in essential oils and antioxidants like eugenol, are increasingly used in natural medicine, oral care, and aromatherapy products. Their potent antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and digestive properties have made them a key component in nutraceuticals and herbal formulations. This aligns with the surge in organic spice product demand worldwide.Food and Beverage Industry Leads Clove UtilizationCloves are widely used as flavoring agents in food manufacturing, particularly in meat, bakery, confectionery, and beverage products. Their strong aromatic profile and preservative properties have led to their growing inclusion in packaged foods and gourmet recipes. The clove consumption patterns in Asia Pacific and MEA reflect their cultural and culinary significance, with India, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka being major consumers.In developed regions, consumer interest in natural antioxidants from cloves is supporting their use in functional and fortified food products, as health-conscious individuals seek clean-label alternatives to synthetic ingredients.Clove Oil Gaining Momentum in Personal Care and PharmaceuticalsThe demand for spice-based essential oils, especially clove oil, is surging in personal care and pharmaceutical sectors. Known for its analgesic and antimicrobial properties, clove oil is widely used in dental care products, including toothpaste, mouthwash, and pain relief formulations. Its role in oral care and wellness product trends is accelerating market penetration in North America and Europe.Furthermore, rising demand for clove-based natural remedies and wellness formulations is pushing manufacturers to develop innovative products aligned with herbal and ayurvedic traditions.Organic and Sustainable Sourcing Practices Shaping Market TrendsWith growing emphasis on sustainability and health, consumers are gravitating toward organic and fair-trade clove products. This trend is particularly strong in Western markets where transparency in sourcing and ethical practices are increasingly influencing purchasing decisions.Producers are also adopting sustainable spice sourcing practices, focusing on environmental conservation and empowering local farming communities. Regions like Madagascar, Zanzibar, and Indonesia are central to these efforts, given their favorable climate and long-standing clove cultivation practices.

Region-wise Insights• USA (CAGR 4.8%): Steady demand for natural ingredients in health and personal care boosts market expansion.• Germany (CAGR 4.5%): Emphasis on herbal and alternative medicine drives clove consumption.• China (CAGR 5.7%): Rising disposable incomes and interest in natural wellness products fuel growth.• Japan (CAGR 4.3%): Demand driven by aging population's need for herbal remedies and functional foods.• India (CAGR 6.8%): Strong domestic use in cuisine and Ayurvedic medicine positions India as a key growth market.Competition OutlookThe cloves market is moderately consolidated with the presence of both multinational players and regional producers. Key players focus on expanding their processing capabilities, improving supply chain efficiency, and launching value-added clove-based products. Prominent companies include AOS Products Pvt. Ltd., Manohar Botanical Extracts, Aroma Aromatics & Flavours, and Royal Spices, among others. Competitive advantage is primarily determined by quality certifications, organic offerings, and robust distribution networks.Leading Brands• Saipro Biotech Private Limited• True Ceylon Spices• ROYAL SPICES• Aroma Aromatics & Flavours• Lankan Flavour• PTC Agro (PVT) LTD.• Super Africa Products• Wee Kiat Development Pvt. Ltd.• NOW Foods• Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd.

Key SegmentationBy Form:The market is categorized into clove oil, clove powder, and whole cloves.By Application:Cloves are widely used in the food and beverage industry ,personal care and cosmetics.By Distribution Channel:Cloves are distributed through hypermarkets/supermarkets, departmental stores, neighborhood stores, and online retailers.By End-Use:The market caters to both commercial and household.By Region:The market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Central Asia, Russia and Belarus, Balkan & Baltic Countries, Middle East and Africa. 