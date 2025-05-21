Kalp Studio’s BUILD Bharat Initiative Expands with Nationwide Scholarship Program with IBM

Kalp Studio and MGrow launch an IBM-certified Blockchain program with 250 scholarships, offering training and job opportunities.

NEW DELHI, INDIA, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kalp Studio and MGrow have announced a significant expansion of their BUILD Bharat initiative with the launch of an IBM-certified Blockchain Certification Program designed to create a job-ready workforce for India's digital economy. The program represents a comprehensive approach to blockchain education, combining rigorous technical training with practical experience and guaranteed employment opportunities.

The eight-month program includes six months of technical instruction in cutting-edge blockchain technologies, followed by a two-month paid internship with Kalp Studio's industry partners. During the internship phase, participants will receive stipends of up to ₹10,000 per month while applying their knowledge to real-world blockchain implementations.

To ensure the program reaches talented individuals regardless of financial circumstances, a scholarship evaluation process will be conducted on IBM's assessment platform. The top 250 applicants will receive 100% scholarships, eliminating the ₹4.5 lakh program fee. Scholarship applications open on April 1, 2025, with the qualifying test scheduled for June 10, 2025.

"Our goal is to create clear pathways from learning to earning," explains Mrityunjaya Prajapati, CEO of Kalp Studio. "This isn't just about education-it's about job outcomes, community-building, and ensuring that blockchain innovation is supported by a capable, job-ready workforce."

The certification program builds on the momentum of Kalp Studio's BUILD Bharat Tour, which began in January 2025 and has already reached thousands of students, startups, and professionals across cities including Vadodara, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Dehradun. The tour introduces participants to blockchain fundamentals and identifies promising candidates for the more intensive certification program.

MGrow will provide comprehensive support throughout the learning journey, including one-on-one mentorship, quarterly industry networking events, and over 20 guest lectures covering blockchain, AI, and data analytics. Mreenal Chauhan, Founder and CEO of MGrow, emphasizes the program's inclusivity: "Access to industry-grade education shouldn't depend on where you're from or what you can afford. This program brings high-impact training, expert mentorship, and real career opportunities to learners from Tier 1 to Tier 3 cities."

The collaboration combines Kalp Studio's blockchain infrastructure expertise with MGrow's career acceleration framework and IBM's international certification, creating a program that delivers both educational excellence and concrete employment outcomes.

Kalp Studio, a flagship product of KALP Digital, is a leading blockchain infrastructure provider empowering developers and enterprises to build decentralized applications (dApps) with speed and efficiency. Offering pre-built modules, seamless third-party integrations, and advanced customization features, Kalp Studio delivers scalable blockchain solutions across industries.

MGrow's mission is to empower 1,000,000 fresh graduates and diploma holders with high-quality, white-collar jobs by 2030. MGrow is a career acceleration platform oﬀering certiﬁed programs in blockchain, data analytics, and AI. Backed by DPIIT and NASSCOM, it delivers performance-based scholarships, hands-on mentorship, and guaranteed job placement to learners seeking industry-ready skills and outcomes.

