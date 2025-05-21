Yogurt and Probiotic Drink Market to Reach USD 225.5 Billion by 2035, Driven by Demand for Gut-Health-Focused Foods

Yogurt And Probiotic Drink Market

The Yogurt and Probiotic Drink Market is experiencing steady growth, driven by rising consumer awareness of gut health and the demand for functional foods.

The rising wave of gut health awareness is transforming yogurt and probiotic drinks from fridge staples to functional wellness essentials—fueling a booming global market.” — Nandini Roy Chaudhari

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Yogurt and Probiotic Drink Market is poised to witness steady expansion, with an estimated value of USD 211.9 billion in 2025, projected to reach USD 225.5 billion by 2035, growing at a value-based CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period.This growth trajectory is fueled by increasing consumer preference for functional foods that enhance gut health, immunity, and overall well-being. Rising awareness around digestive disorders, coupled with scientific research into the microbiome, has pushed yogurt and probiotic drinks from niche segments into mainstream consumption.A significant shift in consumer behavior is occurring as more people look beyond conventional foods in favor of nutrient-dense, health-promoting alternatives. Gut health, in particular, has taken center stage, as emerging science highlights its link to immunity, mental health, and metabolic function. This shift has resulted in greater investment in innovation across probiotic strains, dairy-free options, and convenient ready-to-drink formats. Yogurt, with its signature creamy texture and tangy flavor from lactic acid fermentation, and probiotic beverages, which deliver targeted doses of beneficial bacteria, are leading this transformation in functional nutrition.

𝐌𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐜𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬

Strategic mergers and acquisitions have become key growth strategies for players in the yogurt and probiotic drinks market. In recent years, Danone expanded its global footprint by acquiring WhiteWave Foods, enabling it to enhance its plant-based and organic portfolio. Similarly, PepsiCo's acquisition of probiotic drink maker KeVita allowed it to tap into the growing demand for kombucha and fermented beverages. These moves reflect the industry's shift toward health-centric and plant-forward offerings.Health and Wellness Trends Driving Functional Beverage DemandA surge in global awareness about digestive health and the role of probiotic cultures in supporting the gut microbiome has catalyzed demand for fermented dairy products. Yogurt-based probiotic drinks, in particular, are increasingly embraced as nutritional supplements in drink form due to their ability to enhance digestive balance and immunity.Consumers are gravitating toward products with clean label formulations, preferring low-sugar functional drinks and options made with natural ingredients. These trends are reinforcing the adoption of ready-to-drink dairy beverages, especially those fortified with lactobacillus and other beneficial microorganisms.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬

• The global market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2025 to 2035.
• Rising demand for functional and gut-health-oriented products is a key growth driver.
• Plant-based yogurt and non-dairy probiotic drinks are gaining traction among health-conscious and lactose-intolerant consumers.
• M&A activities are reshaping the competitive landscape and expanding brand portfolios.
• Asia-Pacific, especially India and China, remains a high-growth region due to increasing health awareness and urbanization.

𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

• Nestlé launched a new range of yogurt drinks fortified with probiotics and plant extracts to support immune health.
• Yakult Honsha expanded its production capacity in India to meet growing regional demand.
• Siggi's Dairy introduced a low-sugar, plant-based probiotic line targeted at millennials.
• BioGaia partnered with regional distributors to widen access to shelf-stable probiotic beverages.

Region-wise Insights

• USA: Expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3%, driven by wellness trends and premium product demand.
• China: With a CAGR of 7.0%, China's market is expanding due to rising disposable income and urban health awareness.
• Germany: The market is maturing, but a 7.6% CAGR signals strong innovation-led growth, particularly in organic and clean-label segments.
• UK: Expected to see rapid expansion at 8.9% CAGR, propelled by growing demand for dairy alternatives.
• India: Leading with 9.4% CAGR, the country offers substantial opportunity due to population growth, increasing probiotic awareness, and expanding cold chain infrastructure.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤

The global market is highly competitive, with key players including Danone S.A., Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Nestlé S.A., Chobani LLC, PepsiCo Inc., and Fonterra Co-operative Group. These companies are investing in R&D, branding, and expanding into emerging markets. These companies are investing in R&D, branding, and expanding into emerging markets. Startups offering functional probiotic shots, kombucha, and plant-based yogurts are also intensifying market dynamics.

Key Players

• Danone S.A.
• Nestle S.A.
• Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.
• General Mills Inc.
• Chobani LLC
• Fage International S.A.
• Muller Group
• Arla Foods amba
• Lactalis Group
• The Coca-Cola Company
• PepsiCo Inc.

Top Segments Studied in the Yogurt and Probiotic Drink Market Report

By Product:

• Regular Yogurt
• Greek Yogurt
• Drinkable Yogurt
• Probiotic Drinks

By Flavor:

• Fruit
• Vanilla
• Chocolate
• Plain
• Others

By Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Online Retail
• Others

By Region:

• North America
• Latin America
• Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
• South Asia and Pacific
• East Asia
• Middle East and Africa 