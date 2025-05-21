Curium and NRG PALLAS extend collaboration in the supply of essential medical isotope to hospitals

Global supply of technetium-99m, most widely used medical isotopes in nuclear medicine, is secured for the coming years

PETTEN, The Netherlands, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRG PALLAS and Curium have extended their collaboration to produce molybdenum-99 through a new multi-year agreement. Molybdenum-99, which transforms into technetium-99, is a critical isotope used in nuclear medicine. This agreement underlines the shared dedication of both partners to a stable and uninterrupted supply of technetium-99m for patient care worldwide.

More Than 50 Million Diagnosis Annually

Technetium-99m is used for hospitals and patients. More than 50 million nuclear medicine procedures are performed each year, with technetium-99m used in more than 80% of these diagnosis. The multi-year agreement between NRG PALLAS and Curium is essential to ensure the continuity of medical isotope supply.

Peter Luijten, CEO NRG PALLAS, said “These isotopes are important for both doctors and patients. The demand for technetium-99m remains strong and our close collaboration with Curium ensures hospitals will continue to be supplied with this isotope for years to come.”

Frank de Lange, General Manager of Curium Netherlands, said “The stable, global supply of medical isotopes to patients with specific health conditions is critical for accurate diagnosis before the treatment cycle of the patient begins. This partnership guarantees that supply.”

About technetium-99m from molybdenum-99

Patients undergoing a SPECT scan in hospitals with indications such as cardiovascular diseases or various cancers receive an injection of a tracer—a radioactive substance. The radioactive component, technetium-99m, is derived from the molybdenum-99 manufactured by Curium from low-enriched uranium irradiated by NRG PALLAS.

The irradiation process to produce molybdenum-99currently takes place in the High Flux Reactor (HFR) in Petten, the Netherlands, which operates around 260 days per year. As planned, this role will be taken over by the PALLAS-reactor, expected to be operational from 2030 onwards, which will offer an extended operational window of approximately 300 days per year. NRG PALLAS has implemented an extensive Long Term Safe Operation program for the HFR to maintain the safety and reliability of the reactor until the transition of irradiations to the PALLAS-reactor.

About Curium Pharma

Curium is a world leader in nuclear medicine with global headquarters in Paris, France. We develop, manufacture, and distribute world-class radiopharmaceutical products to help patients around the globe. Our proven heritage combined with a pioneering approach are the hallmarks to deliver innovation, excellence, and unparalleled service.

With manufacturing facilities across Europe and the United States, Curium delivers SPECT, PET and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical solutions for cancer and other debilitating conditions to over 14 million patients annually. The name ‘Curium’ honors the legacy of pioneering radioactive materials researchers Marie and Pierre Curie, after whom the radioactive element curium was named and emphasizes our focus on nuclear medicine. To learn more, visit www.curiumpharma.com

For more information:

communications@curiumpharma.com

About NRG PALLAS

NRG PALLAS is a Global Leader in Research on New Nuclear Technologies. Using the High Flux Reactor (HFR), NRG PALLAS produces medical isotopes that enable doctors worldwide to diagnose and treat diseases. Every day, 30,000 patients rely on medical isotopes from the Netherlands. To ensure future supply security, preparations are underway for the construction of the PALLAS-reactor.

For more information:

NRG PALLAS | Bram de Groot | Tel: +31 (0)6 42231102 | e-mail: b.degroot@nrg.eu

www.nrg.eu | www.pallasreactor.com | LinkedIn NRG PALLAS

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.