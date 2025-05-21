P3 and Audiokinetic Partner to Enrich Audio User Experiences of Android Automotive Powered Infotainment

Innovative automotive cockpit sound design platform from Audiokinetic Inc. now pre-integrated into SPARQ OS infotainment system from P3

We're extremely pleased to join SPARQ OS and work with P3 to empower carmakers with the tools to transform their vehicles' soundscapes, while providing enhanced safety and user experiences for drivers” — Martin H. Klein, CEO at Audiokinetic

STUTTGART, GERMANY, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- • Innovative automotive cockpit sound design platform from Audiokinetic Inc. is now pre-integrated into SPARQ OS , the advanced in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) system from Android Automotive experts, P3 • Now available, Wwise Automotive™ gives OEMs that choose SPARQ OS a powerful toolkit that affords them the opportunity to create bespoke vehicle function sounds out-of-the-box, delivering additional value to drivers in an elevated on-brand user experience (UX)• Wwise Automotive™ offers immersive and functional sound design capabilities that complement heads-up display information, providing drivers and passengers with useful 360° situational insights, customized vehicle chimes, as well as synthetic engine noisesStuttgart, Germany and Montreal, Canada – 21 May, 2025 – P3 digital services, a technology leader in In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI), has joined forces with Audiokinetic Inc., the leading provider of cross-platform interactive audio solutions, to transform in-cockpit audio user experiences (UX).Audiokinetic’s Wwise Automotive is a cross-platform interactive sound design and spatial audio development solution that enables carmakers to create and deploy customized sounds that accompany many of the car’s functions. It now comes pre-integrated into the fast-growing SPARQ OS infotainment platform from P3 powered with the capability and flexibility of Android Automotive OS.Featuring a run-time sound engine and audio authoring application, Wwise is a comprehensive audio middleware solution for automakers looking to deliver truly immersive cockpit audio experiences. As an extension of SPARQ OS, carmakers get the opportunity to create interactive audio and immersive audio capabilities that enhance the UX for all functional automotive applications using the platform.Thanks to pre-integration, OEMs choosing to put SPARQ OS at the heart of their infotainment technology strategy can seamlessly and rapidly create custom engine audio, simulating the feeling of engine performance inside the vehicle with a unique sound profile. Outside the vehicle, this real-time sound generation (AVAS) helps safeguard pedestrians and provides a unique branded sound signature for the vehicle.“Audio delivers critical 360 degrees directional cues and situational awareness, communicating spatial information that complements front-focused visual interfaces, while reinforcing a distinct brand signature," said Martin H. Klein, CEO at Audiokinetic. "We're extremely pleased to join this dynamic ecosystem and collaborate with P3 to empower carmakers by giving them all the tools they need to transform the soundscapes of their vehicles, while providing drivers with enhanced driving experiences and increased safety."“Audio UX is an important part of a car’s brand, and OEMs invest a lot of time and energy in ensuring that functional sounds are a harmonious part of the car's brand identity,” commented Marius Mailat, CTO & Managing Director of P3 digital services.How the cockpit environment feels, looks, and sounds are all intrinsic to a vehicle’s brand. But it is not only the sound emitted that is important, but also how the sound behaves, its directional flow, and the desired effect on the end-user. The Wwise Automotive solution provides OEMs with complete control over designing and managing a unique on-brand experience.In addition to aligning and supporting a vehicle’s brand, the platform can play an important role in enhancing safety. Spatial warnings help with navigation and other in-car systems. Alerts can be emitted that tells the driver where to direct their attention.Bespoke alerts and chimes are a very useful complement to vehicle’s heads-up display information which is essentially visual only, and exclusively forward-looking. Audio, conversely, fills the cockpit with directional alerts, while delivering a 360° perspective of what's happening outside the carAt the heart of the Audiokinetic solution Wwise Automotive, is a sophisticated workflow that allows the OEM to change the sound design at any time with no need for their Tier 1 supplier to perform any coding. This technology pre-integration supports the in-cockpit experience throughout the lifecycle of the automotive product. The OEM can alter the sounds at any point without the need for retrofitting or any other major adaptation. All elements of this innovative sound experience are customizable to meet the OEM’s branding requirements.The value to OEMs of having this powerful sound design platform is expected to grow even further as cars become more autonomous, and self-driving becomes more prevalent.“We are tremendously excited to welcome Audiokinetic to the SPARQ OS platform, and we look forward to working with OEMs to help them craft custom in-cockpit soundscapes that elevate the experience of driving and enhance safety,” Mailat added.SPARQ OS is the rapidly developing IVI solution developed by P3 based on Android Automotive OS, the fastest growing in-vehicle operating system in the world today. SPARQ OS’s cockpit platform includes a diverse app store, smart navigation, digital and personal voice assistant, charging, media and entertainment. It features fully automated over-the-air software and firmware updates, ensuring always-up-to-date functionality and promoting sustainability.About P3 digital servicesWith 28 years’ experience in automotive industry consulting and software development, P3 creates customized In-vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems based on Android Automotive OS, the fastest-growing IVI operating system today. SPARQ OS is P3’s flagship IVI solution that helps car manufacturers to differentiate by delivering advanced top-bottom custom Human-Machine Interface (HMI), service layer and Vehicle Hardware Abstraction Layer (VHAL) integration. Major car, truck and motorcycle makers have benefitted from P3 innovations, having deployed SPARQ OS as their core IVI system. P3 digital services is part of P3 group, a leading international technology consulting and software development company with a rapidly growing team of more than 1,800 consultant engineers working to develop and implement solutions to today’s complex technology challenges.About AudiokineticAudiokinetic is the leading provider of cross-platform audio solutions for interactive media and gaming, and sets new standards in interactive audio production for location-based entertainment, automotive, consumer electronics, and training simulation. A trusted and strategic partner to the world’s largest interactive media developers and OEMs, Audiokinetic has a long-established ecosystem of allies within the audio industry and amongst platform manufacturers. The company’s middleware solutions include the award-winning Wwiseand SoundSeed, as well as Wwise Automotive™ and Strata™. Audiokinetic, a Sony Group Company, is headquartered in Montréal, Canada, has subsidiaries in Tokyo, Japan, Shanghai, China, and Hilversum, Netherlands, as well

