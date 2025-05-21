Peter Torley Leaves PDL PDL’s

Private detective London

Torley moves on to new pastures

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former owner and lead detective at PDL, Peter Torley, has departed the organisation to begin a new project, it has been announced today.Torley - moderniser of Private Detective London (PDL), and formerly at its helm - has departed PDL and now transitions to newprojects within his next career phase.PDL is now under the stewardship of Private Detective Boyd - in whose development Torley has hadsignificant input.Boyd - Lead Private detective at PDL - said “We’re incredibly grateful for all Peter’s workin establishing PDL as such a trusted, competent investigation company, known for leading theway in the UK.”He continued, “The time is right for Peter to move on, now, to exciting new projects, and for himto evolve in the direction of the next phase of his career. But we appreciate his diligence inleaving PDL in the fantastic state it’s in - stable, secure, and successful.”He closed, “I’d like to go on record in thanking Peter for what he created here at PDL, and theinsights he shared with me. We wish him the very best in his next step, and beyond.”EndsAbout PDL: PDL is a well-established private investigation company offering a comprehensive range of services to clients across the UK and worldwide.

