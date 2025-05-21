Press Release

Nokia sole company recognized as a Champion, Market Momentum Leader in Omdia’s 2025 Private 5G Market Radar report

Nokia private wireless portfolio, edge AI capabilities, segment blueprints, and global partner ecosystem recognized for accelerating Industry 4.0 transformation.





21 May 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it is the sole company recognized as a Champion and a Market Momentum Leader in Omdia’s Market Radar: E2E Private 5G Networks Vendors – 2025. The report highlights Nokia’s 5G Private Wireless vision, strong product portfolio, and continued investment in mission-critical connectivity solutions tailored for industrial enterprises in multiple verticals, including manufacturing, mining, ports, airports, utilities, public safety, and railways.

Omdia's Private 5G Market Radar report provides comprehensive analyses of the private 5G vendor landscape, while discussing partnerships, market trends, and strategic insights. According to Omdia, the Market Leader category represents leading vendors that provide advanced capabilities across six areas explored and which Omdia believes is worthy of a place on most technology selection shortlists. Nokia was the only vendor cited as a Champion in the report for “jump starting the market to exploring opportunities in the mission-critical edge where the connectivity at OT world are merging.”

At a time when private wireless networks have become essential for industries seeking secure, reliable, and high-performance connectivity to support their digital transformation, Nokia’s leadership in the sector is recognized for being the first company to identify the private networks opportunity and engage with the ecosystem to drive market adoption, having already deployed 890 private 4G and 5G networks worldwide as of Q1 2025.

Omdia highlights Nokia’s evolving its private wireless solutions beyond connectivity to an edge compute and AI platform for industries, verticalized solutions built on years of research, testing, and validation through segment blueprints, as well as a rich ecosystem of applications and partners such as Kyndryl, Telefonica Tech and Verizon.

“Nokia’s continued leadership in the private 5G market is underpinned by its comprehensive and forward-looking approach to industrial connectivity. By offering an integrated platform that benefits an array of industries, Nokia is setting the pace for Industry 4.0 transformation,” said Pablo Tomasi, Principal Analyst, Private Networks and Enterprise 5G at Omdia.

“Omdia’s recognition reflects our commitment to delivering robust, scalable, and intelligent networks that meet the demanding needs of industrial environments. From our MX Industrial Edge platform to our vertical blueprints, Nokia is helping enterprises accelerate their digital transformation journeys,” said Raghav Sahgal, President of Cloud and Network Services at Nokia.

Nokia’s portfolio supports both campus and wide-area networks, including private wireless solutions such as Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC), Modular Private Wireless (MPW), and Core Enterprise Solutions. It also features patented innovations like MX Industrial Edge (MXIE), Nokia MX Boost, and AI-powered solutions including Nokia MX Grid, MX Workmate, Visual Position and Object Detection (VPOD), and MX Context.

Some of Nokia’s most notable private network customer references include Southern California Edison, British Sugar, Husky Terminals, Sociedad Portuaria Puerto Bahia, Butachimie, Lufthansa Technik, Dow Chemical, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Hola Oulu Hospital, and Carrix.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About Omdia

Omdia, part of Informa TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), is a global analyst and advisory leader that helps you connect the dots across the technology ecosystem. Now joined by Canalys, Enterprise Strategy Group and Wards Intelligence, our deep knowledge of tech markets combined with our actionable insights empower organizations to make smart growth decisions.

