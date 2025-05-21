‘The Last Ranger’ Exclusive London & Online Screening Announced to Spotlight the Fight Against Rhino Poaching

Helping Rhinos to host exclusive screening of OSCAR™-nominated short film The Last Ranger, spotlighting the impact of rhino poaching on wildlife and communities

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helping Rhinos , a global conservation organization dedicated to securing the future of rhinos, has partnered with Six Feet Films to announce an exclusive screening of The Last Ranger , an OSCAR™-nominated short film that has stirred audiences worldwide with its unflinching look at the rhino poaching crisis. The event, set for Saturday, June 21, 2025, at the Curzon Cinema in Bloomsbury, London, aims to shine a spotlight on the urgent need to protect rhinos and the rangers who risk their lives to safeguard them.The screening will feature the powerful short film directed by Cindy Lee, followed by a Q&A session with filmmakers, conservation experts, and Sgt Felicia Mogokane from the renowned Black Mambas, the world’s first all-female anti-poaching unit. For those unable to attend in person, Helping Rhinos is offering a simultaneous online broadcast, broadening the event’s reach to a global audience. Proceeds from ticket sales and donations will support Helping Rhinos’ mission to create Rhino Strongholds, protected wild spaces where rhinos and their ecosystems can thrive alongside local communities.A Film Rooted in RealityThe Last Ranger tells the story of a ranger facing the harsh reality of rhino poaching, inspired by the survival of a real-life rhino named Thandi, who lived through a brutal poaching attack that killed two male rhinos. The film shows the cruelty of poaching and how it affects both wildlife and nearby communities. The Last Ranger doesn’t shy away from the harsh realities: It points out the lack of resources many anti-poaching teams deal with while protecting rhinos and the socioeconomic instability that organized crime exploits to perpetuate the illegal wildlife trade.The film highlights the violence of poaching and its impact on animals and humans, reminding viewers that two rhinos are killed by poachers every day. Through its vivid storytelling, The Last Ranger emphasizes that this is not a distant problem but a global one requiring collective action, calling on everyone to step up and respond.Raising the Stakes for ConservationSince its release, The Last Ranger has garnered critical acclaim and sparked renewed dialogue about conservation. Its emotional resonance has rekindled public awareness at a time when mainstream media coverage of rhino poaching has waned.For Helping Rhinos, the film aligns perfectly with its mission to protect rhinos, preserve their habitats, and provide for the people who share these landscapes. The organization’s Rhino Strongholds initiative focuses on anti-poaching measures, habitat restoration, and community engagement, which are pillars that echo the struggles depicted in The Last Ranger.The film has also had a tangible impact on conservation efforts. It has supported the work of wildlife veterinarian Dr. William Fowlds, a key consultant on the project whose real-life experiences treating poaching survivors informed the script’s accuracy, lending the story a depth that rings true.A Night of Insight and ActionThe London screening promises to be more than a film event; it’s a call to action. Attendees at the Curzon Cinema will experience The Last Ranger on the big screen, a well-researched and informative discussion headed by notable British vet and wildlife advocate Dr Marc Abraham OBE, followed by a Q&A session. The panel will include David S. Lee, writer and star of the film, joining via live link from Los Angeles, alongside Director Cindy Lee; Founder and CEO at Helping Rhinos, Simon Jones; actor and animal advocate Peter Egan; and Sgt. Felicia Mogokane of the Black Mambas. The panel will participate in a deep dive into the realities of conservation and a behind-the-scenes look at the challenges of filming in a Big Five habitat surrounded by wildlife.For those joining online, the event will be broadcast live, beginning with opening remarks from Peter Egan, Helping Rhinos’ patron. Virtual attendees can participate by bidding in the Silent Auction, donating on the night, and commenting on the live stream, which will be monitored by the Helping Rhinos team throughout the event.How to Get InvolvedRhino poaching remains the single greatest threat to the species, fueled by an illegal trade that shows no signs of slowing. Habitat loss from human expansion and disengaged communities lacking sustainable opportunities compound the challenge. Helping Rhinos tackles these issues head-on, with a holistic approach that balances wildlife protection with human needs.Helping Rhinos encourages supporters to take action post-screening. Options include monthly donations, rhino adoptions, ranger sponsorships, or becoming a Rhino Guardian.As the lights dim at the Curzon Cinema and the online stream begins, The Last Ranger will once again bring its urgent message to life. For Helping Rhinos, the event is a milestone in a larger journey: one that seeks a world where rhinos roam freely, rangers work safely, and communities prosper.“We are honored to bring this powerful film to our community and invite audiences to be part of the solution,” Jones says. “This film is more than a story; it’s a reality check on the urgent need to act. Together, we can secure a future for rhinos and the world they inhabit.”About Helping RhinosHelping Rhinos is a global conservation organization dedicated to ensuring the long-term survival of rhinos and the ecosystems they call home. The organization works to create Rhino Strongholds: expansive, protected wild spaces where rhino populations can thrive in their natural habitat. These strongholds not only support rhinos but also sustain diverse ecosystems while fostering socioeconomic stability for local communities.Rhinos face three critical threats: poaching, driven by illegal wildlife trade; habitat loss from human expansion, deforestation, and agriculture; and disengaged communities lacking sustainable opportunities.Helping Rhinos addresses these challenges through three key pillars: protecting wildlife with anti-poaching measures and monitoring, preserving habitats by expanding and restoring wild landscapes, and providing for people through education, sustainable livelihoods, and conservation-based opportunities.

