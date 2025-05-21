Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding Notification

ST HELIER, Jersey, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) ("Caledonia" or "the Company") announces that it received notification on May 20, 2025 from Mr Victor Gapare, an executive director of Caledonia and the settlor of a discretionary trust which ultimately owns the shares in Toziyana Resources Limited, the largest shareholder in the Company, (“Toziyana”) that Toziyana has purchased, in aggregate, 2,280 common shares in the Company on May 20, 2025 at a volume weighted average price of $16.96 per share (the “Purchases”).

Following the Purchases, Mr Victor Gapare now holds an interest, as the settlor of that trust, in common shares representing 12.57 per cent. of the Company’s issued share capital.

A copy of the notification is below.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)



Name

Victor Gapare

2



Reason for the notification

a)



Position/status

Executive Director b)



Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification

3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)



Name

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc b)



LEI 21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code



Common shares of no par value



JE00BF0XVB15

b)



Nature of the transaction

Purchase of securities c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) US$16.96 2,280 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



N/A e)



Date of the transaction

May 20, 2025 f)



Place of the transaction NYSE American LLC



