WEBRIS Launches Fully Managed Facebook Ads Program Built Exclusively for Law Firms

Miami, FL, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEBRIS, a performance-driven lawyer marketing agency, has officially launched a fully-managed Facebook Ads service built exclusively for law firms. This new program is designed to help attorneys attract high-quality case leads through targeted social advertising, offering a strategic and results-focused alternative to generalized ad services.





This new offering was created to fill a gap in the legal marketing space. Many law firms are investing in advertising but struggle to translate that spend into real, profitable growth. WEBRIS’ Facebook Ads program addresses this challenge by aligning each campaign with the unique decision-making behaviors of legal consumers, using a combination of compelling creative, strategic funnel design and continuous optimization.

“Most ad agencies don’t understand the legal space. We specialize in it,” said Ryan Stewart, Founder of WEBRIS. “We know what makes people reach out to a lawyer, and we use that insight to build ad campaigns that convert.”

A System Designed for Legal Client Acquisition

WEBRIS’ Facebook Ads program is structured around a fully managed 7-step process that guides every campaign from initial strategy to final intake. The agency handles each step in-house, from offer development and creative ideation to campaign setup, landing page design, conversion tracking, and intake system integration. Through legal-specific messaging and high-converting ad funnels, WEBRIS ensures law firms don’t just attract clicks but qualified leads that take action.

Key elements that distinguish the program include:

Instead of focusing on traffic or impressions, the program tracks conversions tied to actual case opportunities through integrated intake systems. Compliance-aware advertising: Ad content is developed with legal advertising standards in mind, aiming to maintain professionalism and avoid overgeneralized or unverified messaging.

Built Specifically for Teams Ready to Scale

The fully managed Facebook Ads service is well-suited for law firms actively seeking to grow their caseloads more predictably and sustainably. Rather than relying on sporadic referrals or outdated outreach tactics, firms can leverage attorney Facebook marketing to create a consistent pipeline of potential clients looking for legal help. With Facebook’s vast user base and advanced targeting capabilities, WEBRIS sees strong potential for firms to reach prospective clients earlier in their legal decision-making journey, before they even search Google or call a competing firm.

“Running Facebook Ads is not about setting a budget and hoping for the best,” Stewart added. “It’s about understanding how legal clients think, what they need to see, and how they make decisions under stress. That’s the foundation of our program.”

From the outset, firms are involved in strategic planning, including product development and target audience refinement. Moreover, every campaign is equipped with end-to-end performance tracking. Firms receive real-time insights into clicks, conversions, cost per lead, and ultimately, return on ad spend.

In addition to ongoing reporting, clients benefit from a responsive team that provides strategic guidance, regular performance reviews, and adjustments based on lead quality and client feedback.

A Strategic Expansion of WEBRIS’ Legal Marketing Capabilities

WEBRIS has worked with firms across various areas, including personal injury, criminal defense, family law, and immigration. This launch marks a strategic expansion of its legal marketing capabilities, providing firms with a powerful new tool to complement existing campaigns on search or other platforms. By turning Facebook into a dependable client acquisition engine, the program helps firms build a long-term strategy for sustainable growth.

The service is deeply customized to reflect the goals, market positioning, and intake processes of each individual firm. With this launch, WEBRIS reinforces its commitment to helping law firms compete more effectively in an increasingly digital world, offering not just ads but a full-funnel system for how to get legal clients.

To learn more about WEBRIS’ Facebook Ad service and its other services, please visit https://webris.org/.

About WEBRIS

WEBRIS is a performance-driven digital marketing agency specialized in helping law firms grow through SEO, paid advertising, and conversion optimization. Founded by marketing expert Ryan Stewart, WEBRIS combines deep technical expertise with a results-first approach, using proprietary systems to drive measurable growth. With a focus on strategy, execution, and accountability, the agency delivers marketing that goes beyond vanity metrics, turning traffic into signed cases.

