South Park Coalition Announces New Music, Creative Projects, & Live Performances

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hip Hop's own South Park Coalition is officially announcing that the all star members are back in the studio producing new music, movies, podcasts and other multimedia projects. South Park Coalition recently dropped a new project for music fans entitled, "The Ties That Bind Us", featuring various top producers. It encompasses the core members coming together to create new tracks for music fans for 2025. "Bet'n On Me" is the feature single that they perform together as an all-star group as well as during their solo performances. In addition to creating new projects, SPC is also booking a series of live performances like their recent concert appearances at the 420 festival and SXSW 2025. SPC is now preparing for a concert performance Colorado in July of 2025 and other dates to be announced."Shout out to the loyal fans for their continued support of our music. Much love. #SPCforLife," says Mr. Cap, core member of the South Park Coalition.South Park Coalition is a collective of legendary Houston hip hop artists led by K-Rino, who created the group in 1986. The original core members represent the talent in his South Park neighborhood and the city of Houston. As a whole, South Park Coalition has released a total of over one hundred albums and two group studio albums to date. The group features core artists, K-Rino, Klondike Kat, Point Blank, Mr. Cap, and K-Water.Check out the South Park Coalition and "The Ties That Bind Us" available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon and other major digital music outlets.Check out South Park Coalition on Spotify and on Apple Music.SpotifyApple Music

