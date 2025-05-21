Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area—Africa (Egypt) Economic and Trade Co-operation Conference Held in Cairo 30 Co-operation Agreements Signed Between Greater Bay Area and African Enterprises

MACAU, May 21 - The "Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area—Africa (Egypt) Economic and Trade Co-operation Conference" was held on 19 May in Cairo. The event was jointly organised by the People’s Government Guangdong Province, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, and the Macao Special Administrative Region Government. During the event, 30 co-operation agreements were signed between Greater Bay Area and African enterprises, covering various fields including home appliances, infrastructure, and logistics.

Among these, Macau International Airport Co. Ltd. (CAM) signed a memorandum of co-operation with a leading African airline, further strengthening Macao's international air logistics connections.

The conference brought together over 400 dignitaries, prominent entrepreneurs, and representatives from business associations from the Greater Bay Area, Egypt, Ethiopia, and other African countries to discuss economic and trade opportunities between the Greater Bay Area and Africa, promoting multi-lateral common development.

Representatives from Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao Analyse the Potential of the Greater Bay Area

At the conference, Governor of Guangdong Province Wang Weizhong delivered a keynote presentation. Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Egypt Mohamed Abou El Enein, Minister-Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Egypt Zhao Liuqing, Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs of the Hong Kong SAR Government Erick Tsang Kwok-wai, and President of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao Special Administrative Region Vincent U respectively introduced the investment advantages of the Greater Bay Area.

Vincent U elaborated on Macao's positioning within the "Commerce and Trade Co-operation Service Platform between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries" and its role in facilitating economic and trade co-operation between the Greater Bay Area and Africa, particularly in promoting co-operation among small and medium-sized enterprises. He also highlighted the upcoming first “Global Artificial Intelligence Machines and Electronics Expo” (AIE), scheduled to be held in Macao and Zhuhai from 4 to 6 December this year.

Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Economic and Trade Departments Discuss Further Collaborative Projects

During this joint investment promotion trip, the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, Invest Hong Kong, and IPIM held a working meeting to accelerate the advancement of a series of collaborative projects in the second half of this year.